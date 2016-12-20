Reward raised to $40,000 for Little Rock toddler's killer

Authorities are offering $40,000 for information in the death of a 3-year-old boy who was fatally shot Saturday evening in southwest Little Rock.

The FBI's Little Rock field office announced Monday it will offer up to $20,000 for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of a person who fatally shot the boy, identified Sunday as Acen King, in what police called a case of road rage.

The FBI's reward adds to the $20,000 reward previously offered by the city of Little Rock.

In the wake of the fatal shooting, elected leaders and community members expressed anger and heartbreak as the slaying made national and international headlines.

"There's no way we should allow this to be acceptable," said City Director Ken Richardson, who represents Ward 2 in southwest Little Rock.

Police Monday continued their search for the shooter, who they say was seen driving an older model black Chevrolet Impala.

Kim King-Macon, 47, the toddler's grandmother, told police she was waiting to turn westbound on to Mabelvale Cut Off Road from Warren Drive when the Impala pulled up behind her and began to honk, according to a release from the department.

King-Macon honked back, and continued to wait for traffic to pass, police said. She told police an unknown black male then got out of the Impala and fired one gunshot.

Thinking the shooter had fired into the air, she drove to a JC Penney parking lot in west Little Rock, where she discovered her grandson shot in the back seat, according to the statement.

According to 911 recordings released Monday, a woman screamed in the background as a caller reported that the toddler was being removed from the vehicle so people could began CPR.

The woman in the background, who is believed to be King-Macon, said she was at a stop sign when a man started honking his horn. She honked back and he fired, according to the woman on the recording.

"But I thought he shot in the air. He shot at the car," a woman in the background said.

"He's three years old," the caller said.

"... He's how old?" the operator responded.

"Three."

An ambulance took the toddler to Arkansas Children's Hospital, where he later died. Police said King-Macon and her grandson had no connection to the shooter.

The 3-year-old's death is the city's 40th homicide on the year and the second slaying in the past month where a toddler has been killed while riding in a vehicle with family members.

Two-year-old Ramiya "TinkerBell" Reed was fatally shot while riding in the back seat of a vehicle with her mother Nov. 22. There is a $20,000 reward for information in that case, and there is an ongoing investigation into her death, police said.

In his more than 20 years with the department, Lt. Steve McClanahan, spokesman for the Little Rock police, said $40,000 is the highest reward he has seen for a Little Rock case.

McClanahan said police are accepting any information related to the case, and have received some tips.

He said he hopes the extra reward money from the FBI will produce more leads on the case.

State Rep.-elect Fred Allen, D-Little Rock, called on police, state legislators and concerned residents to come together to seek a solution to protect young children from violence.

It's a topic he said he will bring up with state legislators next year, to see if it can be addressed through legislation.

"We can never change something that we are willing tolerate," he said, saying that the community will not stand by.

People must learn to resolve disputes by talking with each other instead of picking up a firearm, he said.

Allen said the slaying has cast a negative cloud over Little Rock and the state.

One solution to address crime problems, he said, is to get illegal guns off the street and punish those who have firearms without the proper permits.

Richardson, who worked in the 1990s to deter youths from gang activity, expressed anger over the slaying and said he could not remember a time when two toddlers had been killed in Little Rock in such a short amount of time.

"This is unacceptable," he said.

Richardson said he was flummoxed at someone firing a gun over something as small as a horn honk.

"I've never heard of that before," Richardson said. "That really has me confused and baffled."

In concentrated parts of the city, he said, violent crimes have become normalized and accepted by the community through conscious and unconscious means.

He said if the shooting of a 3-year-old boy had been in an affluent part of town, there would be even more anger over the death.

"This whole city would shut down," he said.

