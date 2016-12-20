Russia, Iran seek Syria peace talks

BEIRUT -- The leaders of Russia and Iran, military allies of Syria's president, talked Monday about joining forces to reach a quick political settlement in Syria, as the country's largest city, Aleppo, was poised to return to full government control.

Syrian state TV said it expected the evacuation of thousands of civilians and fighters from the last opposition footholds in Aleppo to be completed by early today.

The departure of the last rebels from Aleppo would close another chapter in Syria's civil war and would give President Bashar Assad a significant symbolic and strategic victory.

Almost six years after the outbreak of an armed rebellion against Assad, the Syrian leader will be in charge again of the country's five largest cities and the Mediterranean coast.

The presidents of Russia and Iran spoke by phone Monday to discuss the next moves. The Kremlin said Vladimir Putin and Iran's Hassan Rouhani "underlined the need for joint efforts to launch a real political process aimed at a quick settlement in Syria."

The leaders noted that a quick initiation of talks between the Syrian government and the opposition in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, would be an important step toward that goal, a Kremlin statement said.

The conversation came a day before a scheduled meeting of foreign and defense ministers of Russia, Turkey and Iran in Moscow. Russia and Iran have backed Assad, while Turkey has supported the opposition.

The U.N. special envoy for Syria, Staffan De Mistura, welcomed the Moscow meeting and any effort that results in a cessation of hostilities.

He announced that the United Nations hopes to arrange negotiations between the government and opposition in Geneva on Feb. 8.

In the Turkish capital of Ankara, meanwhile, the Russian ambassador was shot and killed by a man shouting, "Don't forget Aleppo. Don't forget Syria!" The gunman fired at least eight shots, killing Ambassador Andrei Karlov, 62, at an embassy-sponsored exhibition, and was then shot dead by police.

At the U.N., officials said more than 100 U.N. humanitarian staff members on the ground in Syria, most of them Syrian nationals, could start monitoring the Aleppo evacuations. Earlier Monday, the U.N. Security Council approved a resolution urging the immediate deployment of the monitors, after a French-Russian compromise over the text.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said there would also be observers from the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Syrian Arab Crescent.

France said the monitors were needed to prevent "mass atrocities" from being committed by Syrian government forces, especially militias. But thousands have already been evacuated from the city, and the operation could be completed before the observers arrive.

The resolution also demands that all parties allow unconditional and immediate access for the U.N. and its partners to deliver humanitarian aid and medical care, and "respect and protect all civilians across Aleppo and throughout Syria."

Syria's U.N. Ambassador, Bashar al-Ja'afari, claimed that one of the main purposes of the deployment was to rescue foreign intelligence officers from the former rebel-held area.

He named 12 people who he said were officers still trying to get out of Aleppo -- six from Saudi Arabia and one each from Turkey, the United States, Israel, Qatar, Jordan and Morocco. He said, "We are going to catch them ... and show them to you."

The rebels captured eastern Aleppo in July 2012 and held on to it despite a fierce assault in recent months by Syrian government forces, backed by Russia and a host of Shiite militias from Iraq, Lebanon, Iran and Afghanistan.

The evacuation of Aleppo began last week after Turkey and Russia brokered a cease-fire as government forces were closing in on the rebels' last redoubt, but has been repeatedly delayed.

The evacuation of more than 2,000 sick and wounded from the rebel-besieged Shiite villages of Foua and Kfarya was tacked onto the deal at the last minute. The opposition's Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the pan-Arab Mayadeen TV said 10 buses left those villages with civilians on Monday.

There are also plans to evacuate hundreds of people from Madaya and Zabadani, two besieged, rebel-held villages near the Lebanese border. The Observatory and Mayadeen said 15 buses entered the two villages Monday.

Rebel-held eastern Aleppo has been besieged for months, with several previous cease-fires breaking down and essentially no humanitarian aid reaching its tens of thousands of residents.

One of those who left Aleppo on Monday was Mohammed Abu Jaafar, who described a 3-mile trip that took more than two hours in an overcrowded government bus.

He said the evacuees passed three checkpoints, one manned by Russian troops, another by plainclothes Syrian intelligence agents and the third by Syrian troops.

Inside the bus, men, women and children were hungry and cold as they waited for hours in freezing temperatures, he said.

"Children were screaming, and some people fainted," he said, adding that there was no baby formula or diapers.

Also among those evacuated from Aleppo on Monday was 7-year-old Bana Alabed and her mother Fatemah, who tweeted about the horrors of living through the government's assault on eastern Aleppo, which destroyed much of that part of the city. Their account had about 334,000 followers.

Speaking to the activist-run Qasioun News Agency in the Aleppo countryside, Fatemah said she was glad to have finally reached safety but expressed regret that she was forced out of her home city and said she did not want to become a refugee.

"I left my soul there," she said.

About 47 children who had been trapped in an orphanage were also bussed out of eastern Aleppo. Some of the children were in critical condition from injuries and dehydration, the U.N. Children's Fund reported.

The Observatory and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu later said that since midnight Sunday in Syria, about 4,500 people have been evacuated from eastern Aleppo.

Reports differed on how many people remained in eastern Aleppo, but estimates converged around 15,000 civilians and 6,000 fighters.

Information for this article was contributed by Marwa Al-A'sar of the German Press Agency.

