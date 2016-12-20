State's 6 electors vote for Trump

Arkansas' six Electoral College voters unanimously cast their presidential ballots for Republican Donald Trump on Monday despite the pleas of roughly 40 protesters packed inside the state Capitol's Old Supreme Court Chamber -- and thousands of letters, emails and phone calls preceding them.

The electors, one from each of the four congressional districts and two at large, cast Arkansas' official votes for president and vice president, in line with the results of the Nov. 8 general election.

Trump and his running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, carried Arkansas with more than 60 percent of 1,130,365 votes cast across the state, according to the most recent tallies from Secretary of State Mark Martin's office.

Still, Arkansas' heavy Republican victory didn't stop the protesters from gathering in Little Rock on Monday morning, carrying signs urging the electors to vote "their conscience" or in line with the nationwide popular results, which Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton leads by nearly 3 million votes.

Electors are not constitutionally bound to cast their vote for the victor in their state. However, some states have passed laws to either dismiss and replace electors who break from their pledge or to levy a penalty against them. Arkansas does not have any laws to prevent so-called faithless electors, but electors are chosen by party members to support the nominee.

"Many of the letter writers asked me to do the right thing; I plan to do so now. Many of the letter writers asked me to protect our Constitution and the republic; I plan to do so now. Many of the letter writers asked me to follow my conscience; I plan to do so now," elector John Nabholz of Conway said before announcing his votes for Trump and Pence during a roll call.

Filling up nearly all the chairs in the room that once held the state's highest court, several protesters conceded their presence was unlikely to sway the electors.

"I'm really here to exercise my civil rights," said Gayla Paschalle of Little Rock. "I could have stayed home. It's a really cold morning."

The other electors were Jonathan Barnett of Siloam Springs, Jonelle Fulmer of Fort Smith, Keith Gibson of Lavaca, Tommy Land of Heber Springs and Sharon Wright of Hope.

Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood swore in the voters with the help of each elector's relative or friend, several of whom were equipped with dog-eared family Bibles.

In addition to announcing their picks during two roll calls, each elector submitted ballots to Martin's office. The ballots will then be sent to the U.S. Senate for an official tally of all 538 electors in January.

Each voter wore a small round pin identifying them as members of the Electoral College. Several electors walked among the protesters before the meeting to thank them for being vocally, and peaceably, involved in the election process.

Gibson said he had received close to 70,000 emails, 100 letters and a dozen phone calls from around the country asking him to consider voting for someone other than Trump. He told reporters he was thoughtful about reading much of the correspondence, but never considered not voting for Trump.

The deluge of mail may not have been appreciated by the electors' family members. Clad in a red "Make America Great Again" cap, Dane Fulmer, the husband of the elector from Fort Smith, said the piles of copied-and-pasted letters were "offensive."

After the pleading of Martin, who threatened to remove disrupters from the courtroom, Monday's proceedings had few interruptions.

Capitol Police Chief Darrell Hedden said two protesters had to be removed from the courtroom but no one was denied access to the building. One woman was escorted out after saying, "You voted for a homophobe."

A Section on 12/20/2016