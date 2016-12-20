Suspect in killing at Little Rock restaurant will testify against 2

One of the three suspects accused in the shooting death of a 77-year-old man at a Little Rock restaurant in June pleaded guilty to a lesser charge on Monday, agreeing to testify against his two co-defendants at their capital murder trials.

Corey Lamonte Eskridge, 22, told Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen on Monday that he drove the getaway car to Frontier Diner, 10424 Interstate 30, on June 23.

Deputy Prosecutor Barbara Mariani said Eskridge remained in the car while Marquis Parker, 22, and Adrian Avery, 31, went inside to rob the restaurant at gunpoint.

Parker's gun "went off," and the shot fatally struck Harold Byrd, a customer, in the head, according to a probable cause affidavit. The 77-year-old Army veteran was paying for his food at the counter.

The state dropped the capital murder charge against Eskridge as part of the negotiated plea. Instead, he admitted committing aggravated robbery and violating the terms of probation stemming from felony theft and burglary convictions in 2013.

"The state has spoken to the victim's family who is in agreement with this decision," Mariani told the judge on Monday.

Shackled and dressed in orange, Eskridge answered Griffen's questions without emotion. He spent a brief recess laughing and talking with two courtroom security officers and two members of his family seated in the gallery.

Eskridge was not sentenced on Monday. Mariani asked that he be sentenced after his co-defendants' capital murder trials to ensure he gives "truthful" testimony.

Avery appeared in court Monday for a status hearing, and his trial was pushed back to May 19. Mariani said she would prefer to try Parker first, saying that he pulled the trigger.

A mental evaluation is pending for Parker.

Both Parker and Avery have pleaded innocent to capital murder and aggravated robbery charges.

Little Rock detectives connected the three men to Byrd's slaying after linking Avery to the crime scene through the license plate on a gold Mercury Grand Marquis that fled the restaurant, the affidavit said.

Parker admitted to investigators that he shot Byrd, and he led them to the weapon, according to the affidavit.

Parker was also charged with a separate count of aggravated robbery in a holdup at Dodge's Fried Chicken in North Little Rock a few days before Byrd's killing.

Byrd's murder was the city's 15th homicide of 2016. On Saturday, the city reached 40 homicides for the year when a 3-year-old boy was shot dead.

