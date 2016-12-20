Suspect in Springfield double homicide can represent self

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man charged in the shooting deaths of his estranged girlfriend and her son will be allowed to represent himself at trial.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that a judge granted the request last week from 53-year-old Willie Clark, of Springfield. He will stand trial in February for the 2015 killings of his ex-girlfriend, 50-year-old Andrea Anderson, and her son, 35-year-old Kevin Anderson.

Andrea's other son, Ronald Anderson, was shot several times but survived by pretending he was dead. Five days after the shooting at the family's home, Clark was arrested in McGehee, Arkansas.

He faces six felonies, including two first-degree murder counts. He has been pushing to represent himself for more than a year.

Clark told a judge he believed his lawyers were keeping evidence from him.