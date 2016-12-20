Gov. Hutchinson names new member to state roads panel

SPRINGDALE -- Philip Taldo, a real estate broker and developer, is the newest Arkansas Highway Commission member.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Monday at Springdale Rotary that he had chosen Taldo for an at-large position on the commission.

"Few understand my vision for the state, from an economic development standpoint and beyond, better than my friend, Philip," Hutchinson said. "Philip has served our state well in his current role on the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Just as significantly, Philip has been involved in major infrastructure projects in Arkansas from his service on the Northwest Arkansas Council as well as the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport Authority. Our economy and our highways go hand-in-hand, and I have no doubt he will bring his experience and continue to provide the same thoughtful insight to this new role and responsibility."

Hutchinson said he and Taldo grew up together and played football for Springdale under Jarrell Williams.

"Philip is on there because I know him, I trust him." Hutchinson said. "He understands growth and how important that is to me."

Taldo will replace Frank Scott Jr., whose term expires in January. Commission members serve 10-year terms. Taldo's appointment will expire Jan. 14, 2027.

"I understand the key role our highways play in the economic growth and overall future of our state," Taldo said. "This connection is vitally important, and I look forward to working with this already-stellar group of commissioners to strengthen and improve Arkansas' roadways, economy and quality of life for years to come."

Taldo, who lives in Springdale, is broker and co-owner of Weichert Realtors-The Griffin Co. and president of One Springdale, a real estate development company, and Partners Construction. He is co-owner of Colonial Properties, a real estate holding and management company.

Hutchinson named Taldo to his Governor's Working Group on Highway Funding in 2015. The governor appointed Taldo to the Economic Development Commission last year.

Dick Trammel, who represents Northwest Arkansas on the Highway Commission and is currently chairman, said he has known Taldo for years and looks forward to serving with him.

"I think the important thing for us at the commission is Philip and Gov. Asa grew up together and he has a strong influence on the governor's office. He also is a Northwest Arkansas guy," Trammel said. "I think he'll be a great partner with me and the other commissioners. The thing I like about Philip is he listens and he is a team player. Northwest Arkansas can be proud the governor picked Philip Taldo. He'll make a great one."

Trammel was appointed in January 2009 by then-Gov. Mike Beebe. Trammel is set to serve until January 2019.

Tom Schueck, vice chairman of the commission, said he only recently met Taldo but expects they'll have a good relationship.

"He comes with good credentials as a developer and as a person," Schueck said. "I'm sure he'll do good."

Scott Bennett, director of the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, said he's known Taldo at least 25 years as Bennett worked his way up through the ranks at the Highway Department, including stints in Northwest Arkansas.

"Philip's a great guy, and I'm looking forward to working with him," Bennett said. "We've been talking a little transportation over the last year or two, so I'm sure he'll hit the ground running. I don't think it'll take long to get him up to speed."

Taldo is a Hope Cancer Resource Foundation trustee and also serves as an Arvest Bank director and on the UAMS Northwest Advisory Board.

Taldo is a member of the Arkansas Realtors Association, Rotary Club of Springdale and St. Raphael's Catholic Church. He is married to Mary Ann Zulpo Taldo and has three daughters and nine grandchildren.

Amendment 42 to the Arkansas Constitution created the State Highway Commission. The five members administer the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department. Commissioners are appointed by the governor, with the advice and consent of the Arkansas Senate.

Metro on 12/20/2016