Tuesday, December 20, 2016, 1:34 p.m.

16-year-old faces capital-murder, abuse of corpse charges in Arkansas man's death

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 11:18 a.m.

jonathan-moreno-16

PHOTO BY HEMPSTEAD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Jonathan Moreno, 16

A teenager faces a capital-murder charge in the shooting death of a man last week in Hempstead County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jonathan Moreno, 16, is also charged with one count of abuse of a corpse in the killing of Thomas Villanueva, 23, who was found Friday morning at a home on Hempstead County Road 2 near Hope, authorities said in a news release.

The sheriff's office said it received information about a possible suspect leaving the scene on a four-wheeler, later stopping the all-terrain vehicle driven by Moreno and taking the teenager into custody.

The Hempstead County sheriff's office and the Arkansas State Police are investigating the homicide.

