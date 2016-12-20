U.S. prosecutors drop charges against Arkansas woman accused of Facebook threat

FAYETTEVILLE — Federal prosecutors have dropped the charges against a woman accused of making threats on Facebook after an incident at a Prairie Grove diner.

Daphne Ann Crawford, 29, of Fayetteville had been indicted on a federal charge of using the Internet to transmit a message threatening to injure another person with a firearm May 24. Use of the Internet is considered interstate commerce.

A verbal altercation happened between Crawford, her husband and employees at Mel’s Diner in Prairie Grove, according to a preliminary arrest report. A customer posted a comment on Facebook about the incident.

Crawford responded online and said her husband, Alan, would shoot the customer and his or her family, according to court documents. Crawford sent the person a photo of her husband dressed in Middle Eastern attire holding an assault rifle. Both Crawfords say they are Muslim.

Crawford is also known as Daphne Ridenour and Umm Ammara Khalid.