Germany frees man arrested after deadly Christmas market attack

BERLIN — German authorities are calling the truck attack on a crowded Christmas market an "act of terrorism" that had all the hallmarks of Islamic extremism — but many questions remained over who carried out the attack that killed 12 people and wounded nearly 50 in the heart of Berlin.

Federal prosecutors Tuesday night released a man taken into custody in the vicinity of the crime on suspicion that he drove the vehicle in the attack Monday night, saying they hadn't found evidence putting him in the truck at that time.

The man, a Pakistani citizen who came to Germany last year, had been picked up based upon a description of the man who jumped out of the truck and fled. But prosecutors said he had denied any involvement in the attack. Prosecutors also said no forensic evidence had been found proving that he was in the cab during the rampage, and no witnesses had followed him from the scene of the carnage to where he had been picked up.

Under German law, prosecutors have until the end of the calendar day after an arrest to seek a formal arrest warrant keeping a suspect in custody.

Federal Criminal Police Office chief Holger Muench and other officials had expressed doubt earlier that the man in custody was the truck's driver. Muench also said police haven't yet found a pistol believed used to kill a Polish truck driver who was supposed to be delivering steel beams with the truck used in the attack until it went missing.

Berlin police, meanwhile, urged people to remain "particularly vigilant" and to report "suspicious movements" to a special hotline.

"We may still have a dangerous criminal out there," Berlin police chief Klaus Kandt said.

Germany's top prosecutor, Peter Frank, told reporters the Monday night attack on the market outside the landmark Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church was reminiscent of July's deadly truck attack in Nice and appeared to follow instructions published by the Islamic State.

"There is also the prominent and symbolic target of a Christmas market, and the modus operandi that mirrors at least past calls by jihadi terror organizations," Frank said.

Still, he said authorities had not yet heard any claim of responsibility.

Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted the attack cannot change Germans' way of life.

"Twelve people who were still among us yesterday, who were looking forward to Christmas, who had plans for the holidays, aren't among us anymore," she said in an emotional, nationally televised statement before heading to the scene of the attack in downtown Berlin. "A gruesome and ultimately incomprehensible act has robbed them of their lives."

