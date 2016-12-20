Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, December 20, 2016, 10:37 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

VIDEO: Mike Anderson recaps win over North Dakota State

By Jimmy Carter

This article was published today at 9:24 p.m.

arkansas-head-coach-mike-anderson-shouts-instructions-to-his-squad-monday-nov-14-2016-against-southern-illinois-at-bud-walton-arena-in-fayetteville-the-razorbacks-beat-the-salukis-90-65

PHOTO BY J.T. WAMPLER

Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson shouts instructions to his squad Monday Nov. 14, 2016 against Southern Illinois at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks beat the Salukis 90-65.


FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Mike Anderson recaps Arkansas' win over North Dakota State on Tuesday night in Bud Walton Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: VIDEO: Mike Anderson recaps win over North Dakota State

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online