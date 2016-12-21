Home / Latest News /
Arkansas woman threatened with gun after honking at driver, North Little Rock police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.
- Comments (5)
- aAFont Size
An Arkansas woman says a driver who cut her off in North Little Rock pulled up alongside her and threatened her with a handgun after she honked her horn, according to police.
A 36-year-old woman from Beebe told police that she was exiting Interstate 40 onto Military Road in North Little Rock around 3:30 p.m. Monday when a silver Chevrolet Malibu approached her vehicle from behind and passed her on the right.
The Malibu then swerved in front of her and almost sideswiped her vehicle, a 2006 Toyota Avalon, so she honked her horn at the driver, the woman told police. The man stopped, rolled down the driver's-side window and pointed a black handgun at the woman, she told police.
The victim said she ducked down behind her dashboard, and when she looked up the gunman had turned left onto Military Road.
The car appeared to be a 2010-2012 model with paint damage to the left rear bumper, the woman told police. No suspect was identified on the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas woman threatened with gun after honking at driver, North Little Rock police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 5 of 5 total comments
TravisBickle says... December 20, 2016 at 11:59 a.m.
So now like shark attacks, the media will begin to focus on horn honking and the pulling of guns.
( permalink | suggest removal )
NutButter says... December 20, 2016 at 1:56 p.m.
That's what I would be focused on if this had happened to me.
( permalink | suggest removal )
hurricane46 says... December 20, 2016 at 2:56 p.m.
I wonder if it's the same guy that shot that little boy.
( permalink | suggest removal )
LR1955 says... December 20, 2016 at 3:06 p.m.
I've decided when I retire in a couple of years I'm going to get a non-discript older truck with a big engine and even bigger wrap-around bumpers front & rear as my daily driver/beater vehicle. And a dash cam. If a road rager whips out a gun, just saying.
Until then I'll just have to hope my gun is bigger and my shooting is better !
( permalink | suggest removal )
RBBrittain says... December 20, 2016 at 11:34 p.m.
@hurricane46: If it is, either he changed cars or the witnesses confused their Chevys; the boy's shooter was reportedly in an older model black Impala, not a 2010-12 silver Malibu.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.