Arkansas woman threatened with gun after honking at driver, North Little Rock police say

An Arkansas woman says a driver who cut her off in North Little Rock pulled up alongside her and threatened her with a handgun after she honked her horn, according to police.

A 36-year-old woman from Beebe told police that she was exiting Interstate 40 onto Military Road in North Little Rock around 3:30 p.m. Monday when a silver Chevrolet Malibu approached her vehicle from behind and passed her on the right.

The Malibu then swerved in front of her and almost sideswiped her vehicle, a 2006 Toyota Avalon, so she honked her horn at the driver, the woman told police. The man stopped, rolled down the driver's-side window and pointed a black handgun at the woman, she told police.

The victim said she ducked down behind her dashboard, and when she looked up the gunman had turned left onto Military Road.

The car appeared to be a 2010-2012 model with paint damage to the left rear bumper, the woman told police. No suspect was identified on the report.