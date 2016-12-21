Berlin on high alert for terror

BERLIN -- The German capital was on high alert Tuesday with one or more suspects still at large in the deadly truck assault on a Christmas market.

The Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Chancellor Angela Merkel decried the assault -- which left 12 dead and 52 injured after a truck carrying a payload of steel careened into festive stalls and fairgoers in Berlin -- as a presumed "terror attack," even as German police scrambled to find the culprit. The only suspect to date -- a Pakistani asylum seeker taken into custody shortly after Monday's bloodshed -- was released by police late Tuesday because of insufficient evidence.

Late Tuesday, the Islamic State extremist group, through its Aamaq news agency, claimed the attacker was a "soldier" responding "to calls for targeting citizens of the Crusader coalition." The group has wielded the term before to describe lone wolves inspired by its rhetoric, and it remained unclear its level of involvement, if any, in coordinating the attack.

The release of their only suspect left police scrambling for fresh leads in the assault. German police accelerated efforts to study forensic evidence, including analysis of bloodstains within the cabin of the truck -- turned into a weapon in a tactic used just five months earlier in a similar holiday rampage on France's southern coast.

Investigation teams moved to piece together what they described as "circumstantial evidence," including witness descriptions and video footage. But no criminal sketches were released to the public, suggesting how much remained unknown. And as night settled on the gritty German capital, Berliners were cautioned to stay on guard.

"It is the case that we possibly still have a dangerous offender in our area," warned Berlin's police chief, Klaus Kandt. "These days it is necessary to be vigilant."

The attack, officials concluded by Tuesday, was almost certainly deliberate.

A Polish national was driving the truck when it left Poland en route to deliver a cargo of steel in Berlin. Lukasz Urban, 37, was found shot dead in the passenger seat.

Holger Munch, president of the Federal Office for Criminal Investigation, said police were "highly alarmed" because they did not know who was behind the attack and that the gun used on the victim in the truck had not been found.

The Polish owner of the truck, Ariel Zurawski, said he last spoke with the driver, his cousin, around noon on Monday and he told him he was in Berlin and scheduled to unload Tuesday morning.

"It was really clear that he was fighting for his life. His face was swollen and bloodied. Police informed me that he had suffered gunshot wounds. Despite being stabbed he was shot dead," Zurawski told Polish media.

The method of the market attack and its target, officials said, indicated -- but offered no confirmation -- that Islamist extremists may have been involved.

"The modus operandi that mirrors at least past calls by jihadi terror organizations," said Germany's top prosecutor, Peter Frank. He added that there were still a lot of unanswered questions.

"We don't know for sure whether it was one or several perpetrators," he said. "We don't know for sure whether he, or they, had support. These investigations aren't concluded yet."

Rita Katz, director of the SITE Intelligence Group, noted that the Islamic State's claim late Tuesday seemed unique. It is rare for the group to assert responsibility while the perpetrator is still alive. And unlike an official communique -- such as those after attacks in Brussels and Paris -- its claim through Amaq suggested, Katz said, "a little more distance."

She said it could indicate that one or more attackers were inspired by the Islamic State but "had little to no coordination with the group."

German officials were assessing the group's claim.

"This alleged confession of the so-called Islamic State -- in fact they are a terror gang -- we only just received," Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere told public broadcaster ARD. "We should let the security authorities do their work."

The Islamic State has previously cited traditional Christmas markets as viable marks in their wave of terror in Europe, and the Berlin assault was reminiscent of the truck-on-sidewalk tactic used by a self-proclaimed Islamic State adherent in Nice, France, last July. That attack resulted in the deaths of 86 people on the Promenade des Anglais on Bastille Day.

Terror alerts

German authorities beefed up security at important sites in Berlin and elsewhere, and a false bomb scare caused the evacuation of the train station in Cologne. Flags were flown at half-staff across Germany, even as the city's markets shut down for the day out of respect for the dead.

Across Europe, revulsion and angst over the strike at a symbol of the region's Christmas traditions sparked governments to act. The holiday spirit was being replaced by terror alerts and more police on the streets.

Italy said it would ramp up security for Christmas events, including Pope Francis's appearance at St. Peter's Square. The Czechs pledged "massive" security at public events on Christmas and as the country rings in the new year. French officials said security at Christmas markets were immediately reinforced even as the country's lawmakers observed a minute of silence for the deaths in Germany.

London's Metropolitan Police department, for instance, said Tuesday that it would review its plans for securing Christmas and New Year's celebrations after the Berlin attacks.

Late Tuesday, hundreds of people gathered in Berlin near the attack scene, around Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, to light candles, place flowers and listen to a service broadcast from within the house of worship.

Gabi Meister, 54, a clerk at a car manufacturer, clutched a pink rose with tears in her eyes.

"I'm here because I want to show sympathy, because I'm shocked," she said. "Berlin is an open, cosmopolitan city. We won't let our tolerance be destroyed by this. ... We all have to stand together now even more so, all religions, all cultures."

Merkel -- who laid white roses at the attack site at the normally bustling plaza at Breitscheidplatz in a trendy shopping district in west Berlin -- called on Germans not to give into fear as the holidays approached.

"Like millions of people in Germany, I am horrified, shocked and deeply saddened by what happened yesterday evening on Berlin's Breitscheidplatz," Merkel said in Berlin. "We don't want to live with the fear of evil paralyzing us. We will find the strength for a life as we want to live it in Germany: free, united, and open."

Earlier, Merkel spoke to President Barack Obama by phone, and he pledged U.S. aid in the German investigation. As of late Tuesday, only seven of the bodies had been identified -- those of the Polish driver and six Germans killed at the market.

That a threat existed was well-known. The State Department issued a specific travel warning to Americans that "credible information indicates the [Islamic State], al-Qaida and their affiliates continue to plan terrorist attacks in Europe, with a focus on the upcoming holiday season and associated events."

Yet the Christmas market attacked on Monday appeared to lack basic protections, such as concrete barriers, to ward off a attack like in southern France.

"We cannot turn Christmas markets into fortresses," Kandt countered.

Though Germany had not seen any successful mass-casualty, Islamic-extremist attacks until Monday, attempts and recent attacks in neighboring France and Belgium had made many feel it was inevitable.

"We've all been prepared that something like this could happen, so we were not surprised," said economics student Maximilian Much.

The 24-year-old Berliner said the attack hit home because he'd often visited the Christmas market with his girlfriend, but that he wouldn't let himself be led by emotion.

"I'm not going to change my lifestyle now," he said. "The chances that I get killed in a car or bike accident are bigger."

First suspect released

By midday Tuesday, German authorities were losing confidence that they had caught the right suspect.

The 23-year-old Pakistani first arrived in Germany last December before going to Berlin in February. Police knew him, officials said, although they would not say precisely for what. During their investigation into the man, German police raided a refugee shelter housed in Berlin's old Tempelhof airport, where the suspect appears to have lived. After the raid, officials began to backtrack until prosecutors issued orders to release him.

"The forensic examinations that were carried out could not prove the presence of the accused in the driver's cab of the truck at the time of the crime so far," the prosecutors said in a statement.

Under German law, prosecutors have until the end of a calendar day after an arrest to seek a formal arrest warrant keeping a suspect in custody.

But the mere prospect of an asylum seeker's involvement fueled the debate in Germany over Merkel's decision to allow in nearly 1 million migrants last year, many of them fleeing war in the Middle East. The chancellor was coming under fire by critics Tuesday for opening Germany's door to asylum seekers, as well as to risk.

"Under the cloak of helping people Merkel has completely surrendered our domestic security," wrote Frauke Petry, the co-chairman of the Alternative for Germany party. "Germany is no longer safe."

Merkel, acknowledging the possibility that a migrant might yet be involved, said it would be "particularly appalling to the many, many Germans who are actively helping refugees every day and to the many people who are indeed needing our protection and are making an effort to integrate in our country."

The attack also raised concerns of a possible backlash against people of Middle Eastern decent.

"No question, the atmosphere in this country will change and become more tense," said Tarik Elsayed, the 22-year-old German-born son of Egyptian parents.

"Of course, as an Arab I will get more hostile looks, it will get only worse now."

But Tarek Elmasoudi, an Egyptian asylum seeker, said he wasn't afraid of repercussions. "The Germans are very nice, and I want to stay here."

Information for this article was contributed by Anthony Faiola, Souad Mekhennet and Stephanie Kirschner of The Washington Post; by David Rising, Frank Jordans, Kirsten Grieshaber, Ciarian Fahey, Geir Moulson, Bassem Mroue, Aritz Parra, Bradley Klapper, Angela Charlton and Vanessa Gera of The Associated Press; and by Patrick Donahue of Bloomberg News.

