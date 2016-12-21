16-year-old Arkansas boy accused of murder in shooting death

A teenager faces a capital-murder charge in the shooting death of a man last week in Hempstead County, according to the sheriff's office.

Jonathan Moreno, 16, is also charged with one count of abuse of a corpse in the killing of Thomas Villanueva, 23, who was found Friday morning at a home on Hempstead County Road 2 near Hope, authorities said in a news release.

The sheriff's office said it received information about a possible suspect leaving the scene on a four-wheeler. Officers later stopped the all-terrain vehicle reportedly driven by Moreno and took him into custody.

The Hempstead County sheriff's office and the Arkansas State Police are investigating the homicide.

State Desk on 12/21/2016