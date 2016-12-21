Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, December 21, 2016, 7:37 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

16-year-old Arkansas boy accused of murder in shooting death

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A teenager faces a capital-murder charge in the shooting death of a man last week in Hempstead County, according to the sheriff's office.

Jonathan Moreno, 16, is also charged with one count of abuse of a corpse in the killing of Thomas Villanueva, 23, who was found Friday morning at a home on Hempstead County Road 2 near Hope, authorities said in a news release.

The sheriff's office said it received information about a possible suspect leaving the scene on a four-wheeler. Officers later stopped the all-terrain vehicle reportedly driven by Moreno and took him into custody.

The Hempstead County sheriff's office and the Arkansas State Police are investigating the homicide.

State Desk on 12/21/2016

Print Headline: Boy, 16, arrested in fatal shooting

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 16-year-old Arkansas boy accused of murder in shooting death

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online