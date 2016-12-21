N.J. bombing suspect pleads innocent

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- The man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York, injuring more than 30 people, pleaded innocent Tuesday to attempted-murder charges in his first in-person court appearance.

Ahmad Khan Rahimi, who was injured in a shootout with authorities, shuffled slowly into court in a dark-green prison jumpsuit and wearing a white skull cap. He didn't speak during the brief proceeding.

Rahimi faces charges he tried to kill five police officers before they captured him Sept. 19 outside a bar in Linden, N.J. He's also accused of detonating a pipe bomb in New Jersey and a pressure-cooker bomb in New York City.

In October, an attorney entered innocent pleas on Rahimi's behalf when the Afghan-born U.S. citizen appeared via video link from his hospital bed in Newark, where he was hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The search for Rahimi began after a pipe bomb blew up on Sept. 17 in Seaside Park, N.J., before a charity race to benefit Marines. No one was injured. That night, a shrapnel-packed pressure-cooker bomb similar to those used in the Boston Marathon attack exploded in New York's Chelsea section, wounding 31 people. The next night, Sept. 18, five explosive devices were discovered in a backpack in a trash can at an Elizabeth train station -- left there by Rahimi, according to police.

9 Georgia executions tops; Texas' 7 next

ATLANTA -- Georgia led the nation this year in the number of inmates put to death, a statistic that's due at least in part to executions in Texas dipping into single digits for the first time in 20 years.

With nine lethal injections in 2016, Georgia accounted for nearly half of the 20 executions nationwide. It was the most inmates the state has put to death in a calendar year since the U.S. Supreme Court allowed executions to resume 40 years ago.

Texas, meanwhile, executed seven inmates, the fewest the state has put to death since 1996, when three people were executed. Alabama had two executions, and Florida and Missouri had one apiece.

Even as Georgia carried out 14 executions in 2015 and 2016, no new death sentences were imposed in the state. Texas sent four people to death row in 2016 and two in 2015.

In recent years, however, legal challenges to lethal injections have halted executions in many states for months at a time, essentially creating a backlog of inmates who were eligible for execution that was cleared this year. Several states have also slowed their pace because courts have declared death penalty statutes and systemic practices unconstitutional, said Death Penalty Information Center Executive Director Robert Dunham.

While Georgia has no executions scheduled so far for 2017, Texas already has scheduled nine executions for the first half of next year.

Corpus Christi water still tests in clear

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- The head of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says he's "absolutely" certain a chemical leak occurred to contaminate Corpus Christi's public water supply although 115 tests have failed to show whether an asphalt emulsifying agent made it from an industrial mixing tank to the water supply.

Richard Hyde told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that state and federal authorities are still looking for the duration, quantity and where the leaked chemical went.

City officials imposed a water ban last week and lifted it four days later after a rush for bottled water and business and school closings. They later learned the mixing tank held the asphalt chemical.

Hyde says 12 people complained of symptoms consistent with exposure to the chemical, but water samples from those areas show no trace of it.

2 children among 21 Carnegie Heroes

PITTSBURGH -- Two children who died saving the lives of even younger children are among 21 people being honored with Carnegie medals for heroism.

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, based in Pittsburgh, announced the winners Tuesday.

Natalie Renee Martin, 11, of Sheboygan Falls, Wis., led her 9-year-old sister, Jenna, to safety when their house burned on Jan. 26. Natalie went back into the house attempting to rescue two other siblings, 10-year-old Benjamin and 7-year-old Carter, but all three were trapped and died later of complications from smoke inhalation.

Kiera Vera Larsen, 10, was killed Feb. 22 when she pushed 2-year-old Emmah Gusich out of the way when a parked vehicle began rolling down a sloped driveway toward the toddler in El Cajon, Calif. Kiera was struck and killed by the vehicle.

The commission is named for the late steel magnate and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who was inspired by stories of heroism during a coal mine disaster that killed 181 people, including a miner and an engineer who died trying to rescue others.

The commission investigates stories of heroism and awards medals and cash several times a year. It has given away $38.7 million to 9,914 awardees or their families since 1904.

