• Jerry Reynolds, 82, of Elko, Nev., accepted the Medal of Honor awarded to his grandfather, Pvt. Robert Smith, who never received the medal he earned in 1876 for showing "special bravery in endeavoring to dislodge Indians secreted in a ravine" during a fight in the Dakota territory, according to Army records.

• Monsignor Lucio Vallejo Balda, a former Vatican financial official, was freed when Pope Francis granted him a Christmas-time clemency after Balda served half of an 18-month sentence for illegally leaking confidential documents to journalists.

• Zachary Jenkins, 31, a Hurst, Texas, resident on the state's 10 Most Wanted sex offenders list, was captured in Springfield, Mo., on charges he failed to register as a sex offender and violated his probation, as well as on forgery and fraud counts.

• Thomas Beaurem, 25, a U.S. postal worker from McDonough, Ga., pleaded innocent to federal charges of delaying and destroying mail after investigators found about 4,500 pieces of mail dumped in woods outside Atlanta.

• Daniel Hinton, 32, was arrested on a rape charge after detectives from the East Baton Rouge, La., sheriff's office said the victim's 10-year-old son discovered Hinton attacking his mother and began hitting Hinton, stopping the assault.

• Baz Ahmadi, deputy interior minister for Afghanistan's counternarcotics police, said 98 tons of drugs, mostly raw opium but also heroin and hashish, as well as liquor, seized in the past year as part of 579 contraband cases have been destroyed.

• Chris Cook, a police lieutenant in Arlington, Texas, said two men are being sought in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old mother who was robbed in her apartment complex parking lot after trying to sell some of her jewelry to raise money for Christmas presents for her 6-year-old daughter.

• Art Montiel, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol, said a woman used a smartphone app to trace her missing husband's cellphone to a highway intersection in San Mateo where she found his dead body inside a crumpled car that had fallen about 30 feet from an elevated ramp.

• Dustin Fitch, a Massachusetts state trooper, had a custom-tailored uniform made for an "Elf on the Shelf" doll that's been renamed "Statie the Elf," which has been appearing on the department's social media accounts for the past month, including getting his eyes checked for a driver's license.

A Section on 12/21/2016