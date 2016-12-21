Jared Cornelius to return for senior year

— Arkansas senior receiver Jared Cornelius announced his plans to return for his senior season via an essay on ArkansasRazorbacks.com Wednesday afternoon.

The news comes a day after junior center Frank Ragnow announced his decision to also come back to school for his senior year. Cornelius has 33 catches for 380 yards and four touchdowns this season.

"I owe it to my teammates, coaches, and fans to give all I can for as long as I can," Cornelius wrote. "I thank God for the opportunity to stay and play the entirety of my college eligibility. I set high goals for myself. One of those goals is to be successful at the next level. However, I want to lead my teammates to achieve something that has never been done here before.

"I look forward to another year. Thank you for the support and Go Hogs!! #WPS"

For his career, Cornelius has 74 catches, 1,120 yards and nine touchdowns. He's been a dynamic all-around weapon for the Razorbacks over the course of his career, returning punts and being utilized on end arounds and jet sweeps.

With the graduation of Keon Hatcher, Drew Morgan and Dominique Reed, Cornelius is poised to be Austin Allen's go-to target in 2017.