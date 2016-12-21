• The late rapper Tupac Shakur and Seattle-based rockers Pearl Jam lead a class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees that also include folkie Joan Baez and 1970s favorites Journey, Yes and Electric Light Orchestra. The rock hall also said Tuesday that it would give a special award to Nile Rodgers, whose disco-era band Chic failed again to make the cut after its 11th time nominated. Baez will be inducted only months after her 1960s paramour, Bob Dylan, was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. The hall's 32nd annual induction ceremony will take place on April 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Shakur was shot and killed after attending a boxing match in Las Vegas in 1996, a murder that has spawned conspiracy theories but remains unsolved. "Changes," "Keep Ya Head Up," "Ambitionz Az a Ridah" and "Life Goes On" are among his best-known songs. Only 25 when he died, Shakur left behind a trove of music that was released posthumously. Pearl Jam exploded in popularity from the start in the early 1990s behind songs like "Alive," "Jeremy" and "Even Flow." After Nirvana, it is the second band with roots in Seattle's grunge rock scene to make the hall. Behind singer Eddie Vedder and other original members Mike McCready, Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament, Pearl Jam remains active and is a popular live act. Baez was a political activist and mainstay of the folk movement, performing at the first Newport Folk Festival at age 19 in 1959. She was known primarily as an interpreter of others' songs, introducing Dylan to a wider audience at the beginning of his career. Their affair ended badly in 1965, for which Dylan later apologized.

• Adam West, the actor who portrayed the tights-clad Batman in the 1960s TV series, is selling paintings he has created of villains from the show at an art gallery in the central Idaho resort town of Ketchum near where he now lives. A three-day guest exhibition titled Criminals on Canvas opens today at the Gilman Contemporary art gallery, and West is scheduled to attend. The show will exhibit both original works on canvas, as well as prints on paper. The 88-year-old West said in a statement that his paintings capture the humor, zaniness and depth of Batman villains as well as the Freudian motivations of Batman. West's deadpan portrayal of the comic hero in the campy 1960s series raised the Caped Crusader to the national consciousness as he battled Catwoman, the Joker, the Riddler and the Penguin. The Sun Valley and Ketchum area typically attracts many wealthy visitors during the holidays.

A Section on 12/21/2016