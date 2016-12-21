Nightclub victims’ kin sue Web firms

ORLANDO, Fla. — The families of three patrons killed in the Orlando nightclub massacre have filed a lawsuit against Facebook, Google and Twitter, claiming the gunman who killed their loved ones was radicalized through propaganda he found on social media.

The families of Tevin Crosby, Juan Ramon Guerrero Jr. and Javier Jorge-Reyes filed the lawsuit Monday in federal court in Michigan. They are seeking damages allowed under a federal law that enabling the estates of victims of terrorist attacks to sue anybody who provided “material support” to the terrorists.

The complaint said terrorist groups like the Islamic State use social media to spread their propaganda, raise money and recruit potential terrorists like Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen, who opened fire in the Pulse nightclub killing 49 patrons in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

During the June rampage, Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group in telephone conversations with a 911 operator and a police negotiator. He was killed in a shootout with SWAT team members after a three-hour standoff.

The social media companies should be doing more to delete the accounts of members of the Islamic group, also known as ISIS, and detect “replacement” accounts created after previous accounts are deleted, the lawsuit said.