PHOTOS: Armed robber sought after money taken from North Little Rock bank, police say

Police are searching for a robber after an undisclosed amount of money was stolen Tuesday morning from a North Little Rock bank.

Bank employees told officers with the North Little Rock Police Department around 10:15 a.m. that someone entered the US Bank branch at 4140 John F. Kennedy Blvd. in North Little Rock and pulled out a handgun.

Surveillance footage at the scene shows a person wearing a gray hooded jacket, bluejeans and gray gloves as well as a dark-colored bandana to cover the robber's face.

The race and gender of the robber were not immediately clear. Police said the assailant stands between 5 foot 3 inches tall and 5 foot 6 inches tall with a slender build.

No injuries were reported in the robbery, Dedrick said.

Anyone with information about the holdup is asked to call the North Little Rock Police Department at (501) 758-1234.

