Home / Latest News /
PHOTOS: Armed robber sought after money taken from North Little Rock bank, police say
This article was published today at 5:45 a.m. Updated December 20, 2016 at 2:05 p.m.
Police are searching for a robber after an undisclosed amount of money was stolen Tuesday morning from a North Little Rock bank.
Bank employees told officers with the North Little Rock Police Department around 10:15 a.m. that someone entered the US Bank branch at 4140 John F. Kennedy Blvd. in North Little Rock and pulled out a handgun.
Surveillance footage at the scene shows a person wearing a gray hooded jacket, bluejeans and gray gloves as well as a dark-colored bandana to cover the robber's face.
The race and gender of the robber were not immediately clear. Police said the assailant stands between 5 foot 3 inches tall and 5 foot 6 inches tall with a slender build.
No injuries were reported in the robbery, Dedrick said.
Anyone with information about the holdup is asked to call the North Little Rock Police Department at (501) 758-1234.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTOS: Armed robber sought after money taken from North Little Rock bank, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.