Home / Latest News /
Police: Arkansas choir teacher sent 'improper' texts, child porn to student
This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.
- Comments (3)
- aAFont Size
A music teacher in northeast Arkansas is accused of sending “improper text messages” and child pornography to at least once student, according to police.
Canon Hoover, 28, is being held on charges of computer child pornography and sexual indecency with a child, the Trumann Police Department said in a news release.
Hoover, who taught choir at Trumann High School, has been placed on paid administrative leave from the Trumann School District in Poinsett County pending the outcome of the investigation.
He remained at the Poinsett County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, records show.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Arkansas choir teacher sent 'improper' texts, child porn to student
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments
Empirical1 says... December 20, 2016 at 5:05 p.m.
So many of those accused of being involved with "child pornography" seem to be contributing citizens: educators, youth volunteers, entertainers, doctors, policemen, lawyers, executives; even religious or government leaders. Given these apparently stable and productive people, should we not perhaps ask ourselves if what they are accused of is really evil and harmful enough to result in the destruction of their otherwise exemplary lives?
Scientific studies based on credible empirical evidence do not support the mass hysteria and moral panic that currently surrounds so-called "child pornography." According to several objective research reports, some of which are discussed in the essay linked below, the viewing of this material can be seen as essentially a "thought crime," is most often harmless, and does not always lead to behaviors which are currently considered to be criminal. Many – perhaps most - of those charged with possessing and viewing "child pornography" have never been involved with a child. For an essay discussing this subject published in a reputable scientific journal, Google "Effects on Boy-Attracted Pedosexual Males of Viewing Boy Erotica"
Also, the conjecture that all "child pornography" subjects are unwilling "victims" is not supported by empirical facts, and the concept that children are hurt every time their image is viewed simply is not rational – the child most likely never knows about such viewings. Furthermore, there are no legitimate data supporting intrinsic harmfulness, and no credible pathway or mechanism for such harm has been demonstrated. For further discussion, Google "The Missing Mechanism of Harm"
For a free downloadable 94 page book on these issues which includes voluntary anonymous testimony from now grown former child "actors,"Google "Beyond Hysteria"
( permalink | suggest removal )
ThirdKid says... December 20, 2016 at 5:50 p.m.
DEFINITION OF EMPIRICAL: originating in or based on observation or experience
>>Empirical1 - You Have Got To Be Kidding! Of course, it's harmful and not to be tolerated. Unless you're one who participates, I wonder how you would feel if a porno picture of your child were posted on the internet. Would it still be okay?
( permalink | suggest removal )
RBBrittain says... December 20, 2016 at 11:21 p.m.
Empirical1 sounds like a card-carrying NAMBLA member. Child porn is regarded as harmful across the political spectrum; conservatives see it as morally outrageous, while liberals see it as exploiting children who are too young to consent to sexual activity. Either way, it's plainly harmful to children in ways that Empirical1 clearly confuses with that river in Egypt...
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.