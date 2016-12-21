Twister touches down in Arkansas

An EF1 tornado struck along a half-mile path in south Arkansas over the weekend, the National Weather Service confirmed on Monday.

The agency's storm survey team said heavy damage to a house from Saturday's storms in Grant County was in keeping with a small twister that had estimated peak winds of 110 mph.

According to the damage survey, the brief tornado began at 6:56 p.m. about 5.5 miles northeast of Grapevine and ended a few minutes later.

No deaths or injuries were reported in the tornado, the weather service said.

A wild weekend of weather initially brought thunderstorms to parts of Arkansas before an Arctic blast of air resulted in a significant drop in temperatures statewide Saturday night into Sunday.

State Desk on 12/21/2016