Twister touches down in Arkansas
This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.
An EF1 tornado struck along a half-mile path in south Arkansas over the weekend, the National Weather Service confirmed on Monday.
The agency's storm survey team said heavy damage to a house from Saturday's storms in Grant County was in keeping with a small twister that had estimated peak winds of 110 mph.
According to the damage survey, the brief tornado began at 6:56 p.m. about 5.5 miles northeast of Grapevine and ended a few minutes later.
No deaths or injuries were reported in the tornado, the weather service said.
A wild weekend of weather initially brought thunderstorms to parts of Arkansas before an Arctic blast of air resulted in a significant drop in temperatures statewide Saturday night into Sunday.
State Desk on 12/21/2016
