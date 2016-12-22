After ‘pot’ legal, use by state’s teens falls

Teen marijuana use fell sharply in Colorado in 2014 and 2015, after the opening of that state’s recreational-marijuana market, new federal survey data show.

The state-level data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health showed that nearly 18.4 percent of Coloradans ages 12 to 17 had used marijuana in the past year in 2014 or 2015, down sharply from 20.8 percent in 2013/2014. (In this survey, years are paired for state-level data to provide larger sample sizes).

Year-over-year teen marijuana use fell in most states during that time period, including in Washington, the other state to open recreational marijuana markets in 2014. But that drop wasn’t statistically significant.

Conversely, adult marijuana use rose significantly in Colorado over the same time period. Among Coloradans ages 26 and older, past-year marijuana use rose from 16.8 percent in 2013/2014 to 19.91 percent in 2014/2015.