Arkansas man accused of faking abduction to escape prosecution

Authorities believe an Arkansas man tried to deceive investigators by faking an abduction in order to escape charges stemming from a November burglary of his workplace.

On Monday, police in San Angelo, Texas, arrested 26-year-old Tyler Shuffield of Gurdon, who had been missing since the early hours of Nov. 28 — when police said security camera footage showed him stealing from the Family Dollar at 506 Main St. in Gurdon.

Even though his son had been jailed, Brian Shuffield on Wednesday said he was “thrilled” Tyler had been located. The prior 22 days had been filled with uncertainty and doubt.

“We didn’t know if he was alive or dead,” Brian said.

The cameras showed Tyler Shuffield walking into the Family Dollar, where he had worked for about three weeks, at 2 a.m. According to a police report, he took three bank deposit bags that held an undisclosed amount of money along with some unspecified objects.

The report said he disarmed the alarm before taking the items and then reactivated the system as he departed. He left a note behind on the counter.

Shuffield had authored that note and another one left at his house. He wrote that armed men had forced him to commit the crime against his will, said Sgt. Toby Garner, an investigator for the Gurdon Police Department.

Based on the notes, Garner said Shuffield’s family believed it possible that he had been taken.

Brian Shuffield posted a flyer on social media that read in part, “Possible Abduction!” It included a photo and description of his son along with descriptions of his captors. It said Shuffield could be with three other men, ages 45 to 55. One was bald, one had a ponytail and one had “Faith” tattooed on his neck.

Additionally, more than 700 people joined the “Pray for Tyler” Facebook group while he was missing. Friends and family posted daily.

But investigators believed the abduction theory was a farce. Garner called it “a charade.”

At first, authorities did investigate Shuffield’s disappearance as a potential abduction, but Garner said the letters were discredited a day or two after the burglary, and there were no other people in the video footage from the Family Dollar.

“[Shuffield was] definitely trying to get away,” Garner said.

Police said that on Monday morning, an employee at the El Patio Inn in San Angelo, which is roughly a 500-mile drive from Gurdon, recognized Shuffield from a Facebook post and called authorities. San Angelo police arrived at the motel a little past 11:20 a.m. and arrested him.

While on his way to the Tom Green County jail, Shuffield told the arresting officers he knew he was wanted by Arkansas authorities and that he was on the run, said Officer Tracy Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for San Angelo police.

In Texas, Shuffield was charged as a fugitive from justice and is being held without bond. Back in Gurdon, he faces one count each of commercial burglary and property theft along with two counts of breaking and entering. Garner said it’s likely he’ll be extradited back to Arkansas within the next two weeks.

Brian Shuffield was hesitant to comment on his son’s case, saying there was still much he didn’t know and he was waiting to hear from police. He did, however, mention that Tyler is innocent until proven guilty and should have a chance to explain his actions.

“I’m still going to give him the benefit of the doubt,” Brian said. “He’s my son.”