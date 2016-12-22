Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, December 22, 2016, 3:24 p.m.

Arkansas man dies after car leaves highway, overturns

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 9:40 a.m.

An Arkansas man was killed after his car left a highway and overturned in Perry County on Wednesday morning, state police said.

Craig Allen Spears, 58, of Bigelow was driving a 2006 Honda Accord west on Arkansas 60 around 6:30 a.m. when he left the roadway, and the car overturned, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Conditions were reported clear and dry at the time of the wreck, and no one else was injured.

Spears' death marks the 521st on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.

