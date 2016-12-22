Police: North Little Rock man shot, treated after officer notices blood pouring from back

As a North Little Rock man was talking to police Wednesday, an officer noticed blood pouring from his back and realized the man had been shot, authorities said.

Little Rock police responded to UAMS Medical Center shortly after 7:30 p.m. after getting a call about a person shot earlier that evening, according to a police report.

Police spoke with 41-year-old Quinta Thomas who said he had driven his friend, 35-year-old Robert Johnson of Little Rock, to the hospital after Johnson's left arm was struck by a bullet.

The pair were on the porch of a house near the intersection of West 28th Street and Fair Park Boulevard when they heard gunshots and got down on the ground, Thomas told police. Once he saw Johnson had been hit, Thomas said he drove him to the hospital.

As Thomas was speaking, officer Katel Ratliff "noticed a large amount of blood coming from the top right half of his back," Ratliff wrote in a report. The officer lifted up Thomas' shirt and saw he had a gunshot wound.

Thomas then walked into the emergency room and was treated for his non life-threatening injury, Ratliff wrote. Johnson's injury was non life-threatening as well, police noted.

Neither of the men knew who shot at them, they told police.