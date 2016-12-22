Authorities investigating Arkansas crash that killed 2

CORNING, Ark. — Authorities say two people were killed and another was injured in a head-on crash in northeast Arkansas.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller says the crash happened Wednesday morning on U.S. 67 near the Clay and Randolph county line. According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, 43-year-old Christopher Bryant of Carlisle and 66-year-old Brenda Christopher of Russellville were killed when a semi crossed the center line and crashed into their vehicle.

Another passenger in Bryant's vehicle was injured and taken to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Miller tells Jonesboro television station KAIT that investigators think the semi's driver, who wasn't injured, may have fallen asleep or was distracted.