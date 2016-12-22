Police: Arkansas bank robber linked to 4 Texas heists

FORT SMITH -- Police suspect that a man who robbed a bank in Fort Smith on Tuesday committed four bank robberies in the Dallas area last week.

Fort Smith police got a panic alarm about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday from Chambers Bank at 4418 Towson Ave., according to a Fort Smith police news release.

Photos released by the Police Department showed a man briefly showing tellers an unknown caliber handgun that he pulled from a pocket, then demanding money and leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Surveillance photos from the bank showed a man wearing a blue hoodie and bluejeans and wearing a black cap with the Under Armour logo, which concealed his face from security cameras. The photos showed a teller emptying a cash drawer and the robber placing the money in a blue bank bag.

The Police Department included in a news release Wednesday an FBI wanted poster from its Dallas office with photos of a white man robbing branches of Bank of America in Dallas on Dec. 12; Wells Fargo Bank in University Park, Texas, and Capital One Bank in Dallas, both on Dec. 14; and Chase Bank in Dallas on Friday.

The photos showed the robber wearing different sweaters or jackets for each robbery and wearing either a hat or sunglasses to conceal his identity.

The photo from the Chase Bank robbery showed the man wearing a hoodie with the number 32 on the left chest. The man in the photo from the Chambers Bank robbery in Fort Smith appeared to be wearing the same hoodie.

The wanted poster said the robber pointed a small handgun at bank tellers in the Capital One Bank and Chase Bank robberies.

The robber was described in the poster as being white, age 28-35, 6 feet to 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 210 pounds, with blond hair.

The wanted poster cautioned that the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Fort Smith police news release asked that anyone with information about the robbery call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.

Metro on 12/22/2016