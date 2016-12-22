Berlin suspect's fingerprints in truck suggest he drove it

BERLIN — Tunisian suspect Anis Amri's fingerprints have been found in the cab of the truck that plowed into a Christmas market in Berlin, indicating that he was driving the vehicle, German officials said Thursday.

Authorities across Europe were scrambling to find the 24-year-old suspect, a day after Germany issued a wanted notice for him and warned that he may be "violent and armed."

In Berlin, the Christmas market that was ripped apart by the truck attack reopened, with increased security measures, in a signal of the city's resilience.

German authorities have offered a reward of up to 100,000 euros ($104,000) for information leading to Amri's arrest. Twelve people were killed and 56 wounded in Monday evening's rampage, which was claimed by the Islamic State group.

"We can tell you today that there are additional indications that this suspect is with high probability really the perpetrator," Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said after visiting the Federal Criminal Police Office along with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"Fingerprints were found in the cab, and there are other, additional indications that suggest this," he told reporters. "It is all the more important that the search is successful as soon as possible."

Frauke Koehler, a spokeswoman for federal prosecutors, specified that Amri's fingerprints were found on the driver's door and the side of the vehicle.

"We believe that Anis Amri was steering the truck," she said.

Investigators searched properties in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin where Amri is believed to have spent time, and also checked a bus in the southwestern city of Heilbronn after receiving a tip, she added. They didn't make any arrests.

In Tunisia, one of Amri's brothers spoke to The Associated Press to urge him to surrender to authorities.

"I ask him to turn himself in to the police. If it is proved that he is involved, we dissociate ourselves from it," brother Walid Amri told the AP.

He said Amri may have been radicalized in prison in Italy, where he went after leaving Tunisia in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.