Home / Latest News /
Berlin suspect's fingerprints in truck suggest he drove it
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:58 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
BERLIN — Tunisian suspect Anis Amri's fingerprints have been found in the cab of the truck that plowed into a Christmas market in Berlin, indicating that he was driving the vehicle, German officials said Thursday.
Authorities across Europe were scrambling to find the 24-year-old suspect, a day after Germany issued a wanted notice for him and warned that he may be "violent and armed."
In Berlin, the Christmas market that was ripped apart by the truck attack reopened, with increased security measures, in a signal of the city's resilience.
German authorities have offered a reward of up to 100,000 euros ($104,000) for information leading to Amri's arrest. Twelve people were killed and 56 wounded in Monday evening's rampage, which was claimed by the Islamic State group.
"We can tell you today that there are additional indications that this suspect is with high probability really the perpetrator," Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said after visiting the Federal Criminal Police Office along with Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"Fingerprints were found in the cab, and there are other, additional indications that suggest this," he told reporters. "It is all the more important that the search is successful as soon as possible."
Frauke Koehler, a spokeswoman for federal prosecutors, specified that Amri's fingerprints were found on the driver's door and the side of the vehicle.
"We believe that Anis Amri was steering the truck," she said.
Investigators searched properties in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin where Amri is believed to have spent time, and also checked a bus in the southwestern city of Heilbronn after receiving a tip, she added. They didn't make any arrests.
In Tunisia, one of Amri's brothers spoke to The Associated Press to urge him to surrender to authorities.
"I ask him to turn himself in to the police. If it is proved that he is involved, we dissociate ourselves from it," brother Walid Amri told the AP.
He said Amri may have been radicalized in prison in Italy, where he went after leaving Tunisia in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Berlin suspect's fingerprints in truck suggest he drove it
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
BEARTRAP919 says... December 22, 2016 at 3:46 p.m.
Finger Prints, Proof positive, Bring Him In, Give a Short Trial and Hang him in Public, Arrest the Protesters, The ones that do not check out properly, Well the Scaffold is already built, Simply Use it. The Radicals must be brought to JUSTICE.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.