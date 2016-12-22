NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.
DECEMBER
30 Stuttgart chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grand Prairie Center. Bailey Dickson (870) 659-8531 or rbaileydickson@gmail.com
31 Russellville chapter of Ducks Unlimited New Year’s Eve banquet. Hughes Community Center. Nathan Brent. (870) 856-8887 or nathan_brent1014@yahoo.com
JANUARY
7 Pocahontas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Rolling Hills Country Club. Arthur Loyd (870) 378-8050 or aloyd-27bison@yahoo.com
12 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Ann’s Bridal. Larry Winningham (501) 827-8050 or du.g8ors@yahoo.com
12 Wheatley chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Wheatley Civic Center. Robin Gehring. (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com
21 Newport chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. National Guard armory. Thomas Crosslin. (870) 664-0234 or crosslin@arkansassteel.com
21 Holly Grove chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Tri-State Farmers. Stanley Powell. (870) 270-7331 or spowell4@yahoo.com
26 Gregory chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Tamale Factory. Tommie Lindsey. (870) 208-5967 or tommie.lindsey@yahoo.com
27 Saline County Chapter National Wild Turkey Federation Hunting Heritage Event. Benton Event Center. 6 p.m. Jimmy Dunahoo (501) 416-1405
27 Clarendon chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Executive Event Center. Beth Lowman. (870) 830-1871 or bethbooker@yahoo.com
28 DeWitt chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Arkansas County Fairgrounds. Will Gunnell. (870) 946-5755
28 Marianna chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Marianna Civic Center. Justin Higgins. (870) 897-2799 or jhigginsfarms@yahoo.com
FEBRUARY
17-18 Ducks Unlimited State Convention. Embassy Suites, Little Rock. Bob Butler (501) 837-1530 or bbutler@org
