Census has state at nearly 3 million

WASHINGTON -- Arkansas' population grew again this year and is nearing 3 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The government agency estimates the state's population, as of July 1, was 2,988,248. That's up 10,395 from the previous year's 2,977,853.

The state grew by about 0.3 percent, according to the estimates released this week.

If the state continues to grow at its current rate, it will surpass a key milestone next year, according to Greg Hamilton, a senior research economist at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Institute for Economic Advancement.

"When they report [the population] next December for 2017, there's a very good chance we'll be at 3 million," he said.

Nationwide, the population jumped 2.2 million to 323.1 million -- a 0.7 percent increase.

Nearly all of the growth occurred in the South and the West.

During the year, about 593,000 people left the Northeast and Midwest to live elsewhere in the U.S.

Utah had the largest percentage increase, jumping by 2 percent to just over 3 million. Texas, which now has 27.9 million residents, added the most people -- 432,957.

Eight states saw declines in their population: Connecticut, Illinois, Mississippi, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming, census officials said.

The Natural State has avoided the list of losers for many years, and the past six years are no exception.

"Arkansas is growing. It's been bumpy but it's been growing since the 2010 Census," Hamilton said.

In recent interviews, officials said they're not surprised to see the state growing year after year.

"We live in a spectacular, beautiful place with wonderful infrastructure, low cost of living, spectacular natural resources and outdoor recreation. And for the Generation X and Millennial generations that now far outnumber the baby boomers in total numbers, they're very attracted to those kinds of conditions so I'm excited about our future," said U.S. Rep. French Hill of Little Rock.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he can remember when the list of shrinking states was a short one: just West Virginia and Arkansas. Between 1940 and 1960, Arkansas' population dropped by more than 163,000, falling from 1.95 million to 1.79 million.

Many Arkansans moved to California and other states where jobs were more plentiful.

The rest of the nation expanded while Arkansas contracted, Hutchinson noted. As a result, the state's congressional delegation fell from seven members to four.

"Growth is important," Hutchinson said during an interview earlier this month. "If you don't have growth, then the children, the young people, are moving to Dallas and St. Louis for jobs."

The figures, in recent years, have been encouraging, he said. "We are growing right now, both in terms of numbers and economic [yardsticks] and it's a new energy that we want to sustain," he said. "Whenever they recite the number of Southern states that people are moving to, Arkansas needs to be on that list."

Arkansas' population reached 1 million in the 1880s and surpassed 2 million in the early 1970s. The 3 million mark could be reached this summer, according to Hamilton, the economist.

While the state has more people, it is not growing fast enough to gain another seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to Janine Parry, a political science professor at the University of Arkansas.

The state will need "to outpace the herd significantly to get another one," she said in an email.

This past year's growth largely was a natural increase, Census Bureau officials said. In other words, the state's pediatricians were busier than the state's undertakers.

Overall, 37,936 births occurred and 30,581 deaths were recorded, a difference of 7,355. On a typical day, 104 Arkansans are born, while another 84 are buried.

The rest of the growth was from migration. The number of people moving into Arkansas from elsewhere in the United States was slightly higher than the number of Arkansans moving to another state, resulting in a net increase of 195 people.

While domestic migration was negligible, international migration was more pronounced, adding another 3,335 to the state's population. (International migration includes foreign born as well as native-born Americans who move here from out of the country.)

The total for natural increase and net migration differs slightly from the total given for state population growth.

The pace of growth has quickened slightly in the past couple of years, the census figures show.

"When I look at these numbers at first glance, I see 'natural rate of increase' stable. I see 'rate of domestic migration' stable. I see 'international migration' pushing the population up," said Hamilton.

Net international migration helped boost the population in each of the 50 states, but none more than California (142,553); Florida (118,831); and New York (118,478).

The states with the highest net domestic migration were Florida (207,155) and Texas (125,703).

The states where out-of-state moving vans surpassed in-state moving vans included New York (-191,367 net domestic migration), Illinois (-114,144) and California (-109,023.)

Only two states had more deaths than births: Maine and West Virginia.

A Section on 12/22/2016