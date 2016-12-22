Coach puts Buckeyes on their behind

The Ohio State Buckeyes haven't played in over three weeks, and they still have plenty of time to prepare for their Fiesta Bowl game against the Clemson Tigers on New Year's Eve.

With such a long layover between action, the coaching staff broke the practice monotony by challenging the players to goal-line standoffs.

Coach Urban Meyer didn't put on the pads to butt heads with running backs Mike Weber or Curtis Samuel. The participants included athletic trainer Tyler Deam and assistant strength coach Brady Collins, but Ryan Stamper stole the show.

The director of player development also happened to play linebacker for Meyer with the Florida Gators. To the players' astonishment, he stuffed freshman running backs Jordan Leasure and Antonio Williams.

Meyer, however, did not look surprised.

"I told you, you don't want that," he said to his squad after Stamper's display.

Cowboys feel Sting

With just two weeks left in the regular season, the Dallas Cowboys are looking for that extra push that propels them to a Super Bowl run.

Luckily for owner Jerry Jones' squad, WWE star and Cowboys fan Sting might be the perfect man for the job.

On Tuesday, the team released a funny video that has Sting -- in full costume, including his recognizable white-and-black face paint -- joining the Cowboys as an "intimidation coach," and it looked like he's off to a quick start making his presence felt around the team.

"I retired earlier this year and [kind of] laying low and not a whole lot going on," Sting said in the video, tapping his black baseball bat on an office desk. "I'm a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, and I heard they were looking for an intimidation coach, so shot in the dark, I know, but I applied for the job and I got it."

The WWE Hall of Famer may not have much professional coaching experience, but several Cowboys players, including rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott, responded to the challenge, coming out to practice wearing "intimidation" makeup.

Ten-time Pro Bowl tight end Jason Witten walked by Sting wearing nothing on his face, though.

"Witt, Witt, what's going on, you not part of the team?" Sting asked Witten. "No face paint?"

Witten promptly took his right index finger and rubbed it on Sting's black makeup before smearing a streak under each of his eyes.

"We good here?" Witten replied before walking away.

Here's the kicker

Fresh off a career game, Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell found himself in an uncomfortable spot.

The NFL randomly selected him for a drug test just days after he went 6 of 6 on field goals in a 24-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15.

Coincidence?

Pittsburgh moved the ball against Cincinnati but couldn't finish drives with touchdowns for most of the game. Fortunately for the Steelers, Boswell was more than ready to pick up his team, hitting on attempts ranging from 30 to 49 yards.

It's not like Boswell was repeatedly drilling 60-yarders, but the fact that he was "randomly" tested after a performance like that seemed a bit too predictable to him.

"If I'm on steroids than I definitely need a refund cuz I got the wrong juice," Boswell tweeted Wednesday morning.

