Cornelius says he will be back

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas got big roster news for 2017 for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as junior Jared Cornelius said he would be returning for his senior season.

Cornelius, a 5-11, 212-pound receiver from Shreveport, announced his return with a Twitter post and a link to a letter, titled “Best Time of My Life,” on ArkansasRazorbacks.com. Center Frank Ragnow announced his return for 2017 similarly on Tuesday.

“My time here at the University of Arkansas has been the best time of my life,” Cornelius wrote. “I’ve grown as a man, a student, and as an athlete. I’ve made relationships that will last a lifetime, and I’ve learned a lot from my experiences here.

“When I made the decision to attend the University of Arkansas, I knew I was signing up to be a part of a family and I wasn’t let down. I’m proud to be a Razorback and I am thankful for the opportunity to attend a great school like the University of Arkansas. The road thus far hasn’t been easy. However, I am thankful for all the ups and downs along the way.

“That being said, I am very excited to say that I will be returning for my senior season.”

Cornelius has 32 receptions for 515 yards and 4 touchdowns, 13 carries for 53 yards and 1 touchdown, and 12 punt returns for 85 yards. He ranks fifth on the team with 653 all-purpose yards. Cornelius will be the Razorbacks’ top returning pass catcher.

Cornelius wrote that he hopes to lead the Razorbacks “to achieve something that has never been done here before,” a reference to Arkansas’ quest for an SEC championship.

Cornelius and Ragnow turned in the paperwork to have their status for the NFL Draft evaluated. Neither has revealed if they received feedback yet or where they were projected to be taken in the draft.