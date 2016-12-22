Arkansas deputy slays knife-wielder; police say man 'lunged' at officer

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Washington County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man who approached him with a knife outside a business Wednesday afternoon, said Sgt. Craig Stout, a police spokesman.

Cpl. Brad Robinson, an 11-year sheriff's office veteran, shot the man after the man drew a knife and lunged at Robinson at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday at Tire Tracks at 800 S. School Ave., according to a sheriff's office news release.

Police did not release the man's name or age Wednesday.

Robinson was in uniform and was at the business getting a tire fixed on his patrol vehicle when the man pulled a 4-inch, fixed-blade knife from a backpack and approached Robinson, Stout said. The man ignored commands to drop the knife, and Robinson tried to retreat, Stout said.

The man "lunged" at Robinson, according to the release.

"In an effort to stop the threat, Corporal Robinson fired his weapon," according to release.

The exchange unfolded within seconds, Stout said.

Police could not confirm Wednesday how many shots Robinson fired or how many times the man was shot. Witnesses at Tire Tracks said there were multiple shots.

"I heard it, and I turned around, and I saw [the man] fall," Bailey Crider said. "He had blood all over him."

The man died in the front parking lot of the business, near a bay where Robinson's patrol vehicle was being worked on. No one else was hurt in the shooting, Stout said, and nothing else was hit by bullets.

The body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock, Stout said.

By 2 p.m., police had marked off the parking lot with yellow crime-scene tape. Detectives measured and marked evidence. The man's body was covered with a white sheet until it was removed about 3:30 p.m.

Crider said police were at scene within minutes of the shooting.

Crider and another witness said they did not hear the man speak to the deputy before he was shot. Stout said he didn't know if the man said anything before taking out the knife.

Witnesses confirmed that the man approached the deputy with a knife. The business has video of the exchange, Stout said.

Robinson has not been involved in any similar instance, sheriff's office spokesman Kelly Cantrell said in a message Wednesday. Robinson did not know the man, according to the sheriff's office release.

The Fayetteville Police Department has opened a criminal investigation into the shooting, Stout said. The Washington County sheriff's office will conduct an internal investigation to make sure the department's policies were followed, Cantrell said.

In keeping with sheriff's office policy, Robinson is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation, Cantrell said.

Wednesday's shooting is the fifth this year by a law enforcement officer in Washington County, prosecutor Matt Durrett said.

Metro on 12/22/2016