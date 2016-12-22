2 accused of fatally stabbing dog, burying it in shallow grave

SPRINGDALE -- Two people are accused of fatally stabbing a dog last week.

Stacey DeLeon, 46, and Timothy Triggs, 42, were arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated cruelty to animals after they were interviewed by Springdale Police Department detectives, according to Lt. Derek Wright.

DeLeon and Triggs, both of whom Wright described as homeless, are accused of stabbing a dog 15 times and burying it in a shallow grave in the backyard of a home at 228 N. West End St.

Police were called to the address Friday.

"Officers discovered a large amount of blood in the garage and numerous small drops of blood leading to the backyard," Wright said in a news release.

Police found a freshly dug, shallow hole that contained the body of a dead dog.

The landlord of the residence told police that DeLeon and Triggs were the previous tenants.

