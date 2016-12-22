Arkansas vets home gets no-demerit report

FAYETTEVILLE -- The annual inspection by federal Department of Veterans Affiars officials found no deficiencies at the Arkansas State Veterans Home in Fayetteville, both the facility's director and the state's Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed Friday.

A completely clean inspection report from the federal agency is a rare accomplishment for any nursing home, said Sarah Jones, state Veterans Department spokesman. "We are very pleased," she said in a telephone interview. "It's really a testament to the employees up there."

Jay Green, who took over as director of the 102-bed home in June, said inspectors were at the home for three days, Dec. 6 to 8. The federal agency does not run the veterans home but does inspect the state-run facility regularly, since the well-being of veterans is involved.

The veterans home in Fayetteville is located in a wing of the former main facility of the Washington Regional Medical Center, with much of the rest of the building occupied by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences for their Northwest Arkansas satellite campus.

Earlier this year, the Fayetteville home earned a five-star rating from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the highest rating awarded. About the top 10 percent of facilities in the state receive the five-star rating. This was the first time a state-run veterans home had achieved a five-star rating. That accomplishment and this latest report from Veterans Affairs shows the home is headed in the right direction, Jones said.

The state Veterans Department runs the Fayetteville home and opened another nursing home in North Little Rock earlier this year. The North Little Rock home opened on Veterans Day -- Nov. 11.

Green previously served as administrator for Stagecoach Nursing and Rehab in Bryant, Greystone Nursing and Rehab in Cabot and St. Andrew's Place in Conway. He replaced Kriss Schaffer, who resigned April 19. Schaffer took over the veterans home in January 2014 after neglect was found to be a factor in the death of one patient and in the injury of another in 2013. The home also missed $114,000 in Medicare reimbursements in 2011 because it didn't file reports in a timely manner.

The home in North Little Rock was built after a previous state-run home in Little Rock was closed because of years without proper maintenance. The Legislature approved construction of a home in North Little Rock, supported by veterans' groups from around the state.

Metro on 12/22/2016