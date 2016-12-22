Gibson no longer blocks himself

FAYETTEVILLE -- Johnny Gibson said he was hungry to make his first start for the Arkansas football team.

Maybe that's why the redshirt sophomore walk-on from Dumas got a pancake on the opening play of the Razorbacks' 31-10 victory over Florida Nov. 5.

Gibson knocked Gators senior linebacker Daniel McMillan to the ground on a trap play to spring tailback Rawleigh Williams for a 9-yard gain.

"I got a hold of the linebacker and was like, 'I've got him now, just finish him,' " Gibson said. "I finished the play and got a pancake -- or flat-back or whatever you want to call it -- and then it just started the momentum from there."

Gibson, who helped Arkansas gain 446 yards in total offense against Florida, couldn't wait to tell his teammates about the pancake block when the Razorbacks huddled for the next play.

"It was a great feeling of belonging," he said.

Arkansas' coaches agree Gibson belongs in the lineup.

Gibson, 6-4 and 338 pounds, is set to make his fifth consecutive start at right guard when the Razorbacks (7-5) play Virginia Tech (9-4) in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 29 in Charlotte, N.C.

"Johnny has been a guy that since he got here, we knew he could play," said Dan Skipper, Arkansas' senior All-SEC offensive tackle. "That's never been the thing with him. This year, he's finally putting all the pieces together. He's playing hard, doing what he's supposed to do.

"After he'd been struggling there for a while, he got the opportunity to start against Florida and just ran with it."

Sophomore Hjalte Froholdt, a starter at left guard, said Gibson's pancake block got rave reviews when the players watched the Florida game tape.

"We all went crazy," Froholdt said. "It looked amazing on film.

"I'm excited about what Johnny's going to be able to do for us the next couple of years."

Offensive line coach Kurt Anderson said Gibson has become more consistent with his effort, technique, focus and toughness.

"The only thing that was standing in the way of Johnny was Johnny," Anderson said. "Now that he's seen what his true potential can be, I think it's motivated him that much more to continue the path that he's on instead of going back to where he was.

"I'm very proud of him for that."

Junior center Frank Ragnow said he's not surprised by Gibson's emergence.

"He's one of those guys that we've just been waiting for it to click, and now it has for Johnny," Ragnow said. "He dominated against Florida, but he's not satisfied.

"He's working his tail off and he's asking me a lot of questions, which is a great sign. It shows he's eager to keep learning."

Anderson, in his first season at Arkansas after coaching in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills, said that in spring practice, fall camp and the early part of this season, Gibson would show the proper work ethic about 75 percent of the time.

"When he gave effort and he was focused, you'd sit there and say, 'How do you find a better guard than what Johnny just did on that play?' " Anderson said. "Then you'd turn around and break the huddle and go to the next play and be like, 'Oh man, that was just atrocious in terms of his effort and the amount of sense of urgency.' "

Anderson said Gibson came to understand Anderson wouldn't let him get away with slacking off.

"I think he realized I see everything," Anderson said. "The film doesn't lie, and I'm going to critique every step, every hand placement and every eye progression along with your effort.

"But once you show me your true capabilities, I always tell them, 'You're outed. Now it has to be that way every single time, and if it's not that way I'm going to hold you to that standard.' "

Gibson has been striving to meet that standard, Anderson said, in practice and games.

"Johnny's been good, and he's only going to continue to get better," Anderson said. "He still makes mistakes from time to time, but it's because of technique, not a lack of effort."

Gibson moved into a first-team spot, replacing Jake Raulerson, during an open date after Auburn beat Arkansas 56-3.

Razorbacks Coach Bret Bielema issued a challenge to the backup players at practice.

"I remember he said, 'If you feel like you can go out there and help the team, come talk to me,' " Gibson said.

Gibson stopped by Bielema's office.

"I didn't ask to start," Gibson said. "I asked, 'Can I get a shot?' They gave me a shot. I had a good week of practice, and it's been like that ever since."

Anderson lobbied offensive coordinator Dan Enos on Gibson's behalf about starting the Florida game. Enos said he wasn't sure at first, but he agreed after studying Gibson's practice tape.

"Every game, Johnny gets a little more confident and plays a little better," Enos said. "Every practice for him is another day to improve and see things he hasn't seen the day before."

Gibson's teammates marvel as his physical abilities.

"First off, the dude's massive," Ragnow said. "But he's also really, really athletic.

"I think he can dunk a basketball. He's got good footwork and he's a smart kid, so he understands the game of football really well."

Skipper said Gibson is deceptively athletic.

"He's doesn't necessarily look athletic, and then you see him do something and you're like, 'Whoa,' " Skipper said. "He can jump out of the gym."

Gibson confirmed his leaping ability.

"I can dunk a basketball," he said. "I'm not going to brag on myself, but I can dunk."

Gibson said he played basketball, football, baseball, and competed in track and field as a thrower at Dumas.

"I played as many sports as I could," Gibson said. "I didn't want to be that slow, fat kid."

Gibson said he turned down scholarship offers from Arkansas-Monticello, Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist and Southern Arkansas to walk on with the Razorbacks.

"Everybody kept telling me, 'You need to redshirt and maybe you'll get to do a little bit your second year, but your third year is when you should start making an impact and be ready to play,' " he said. "That's the way it's turned out."

Gibson said changing his mindset helped him get into the starting lineup.

"Coach Anderson has always told us to practice and prepare like we were the starter," Gibson said. "Honestly, I don't think I was doing that. I wasn't always locked in. It was on me. I started to take everything I did more personally.

"If I do my best, I can play with anybody."

Belk Bowl

ARKANSAS VS. VIRGINIA TECH

WHEN 4:30 p.m. Central, Dec. 29

WHERE Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

RECORDS Arkansas 7-5, Virginia Tech 9-4

TELEVISION ESPN

