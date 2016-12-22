Group files complaint over authorization to rebuild Lake Bella Vista dam

BENTONVILLE — The Friends of Little Sugar Creek have filed a federal complaint against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency over the authorization allowing Bentonville to rebuild the Lake Bella Vista dam.

The 21-page complaint, filed Wednesday in Arkansas’ western district, claims that the dam is not serviceable and is ineligible for federal money the city wants to use to rebuild it. It also says that the city’s plans to rebuild the dam are not what officials told the corps it intended to do. Instead of rebuilding the dam as it was, the city wants to change the type of gates, which would allow for the development of a water park downstream, the Friends claim in the suit.

The Association of State Dam Safety Officials declared the dam “failed” in March 2008 after it was topped during a storm.

Bentonville’s City Council approved a $478,800 design contract with CP&Y in December 2015 for a new dam. The work is expected to cost $3.5 million. FEMA has committed $2.7 million to the city for the project. The remaining money will come from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and Arkansas Department of Economic Development. The city will not have to contribute.

Friends of Little Sugar Creek have been advocating for the 100-year-old dam to be removed and for Little Sugar Creek to be restored to its natural-flowing state.