Home / Latest News /
Ho, Ho, No: Man playing Santa arrested after skipping court
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:04 p.m.
WATERLOO, Ill. — Santa Claus was arrested in southern Illinois — but not in front of kids.
Authorities say Cody Alexander, a federal fugitive, was discovered portraying Santa outside a business in Waterloo on Monday night. He's been wanted since failing to appear in federal court in East St. Louis on Dec. 15.
Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing tells the Belleville News-Democrat that Alexander was taken inside a real estate business and arrested. He's facing a mail theft charge.
Alexander could have his bond revoked when he appears in federal court Friday. Rohlfing says he'll get a free ride to court "but not on a reindeer."
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Ho, Ho, No: Man playing Santa arrested after skipping court
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.