WALLY HALL: Hogs' NCAA worthiness to be tested soon

It is how college basketball teams are measured.

Winning regular-season championships means nothing if teams don't make the NCAA Tournament.

That has become the benchmark in college basketball.

Fans already are asking whether the Arkansas Razorbacks are an NCAA Tournament team, and while it is way too early to answer that, people in central Arkansas get a chance to see for themselves tonight when the Hogs host Sam Houston State at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock.

Plenty of tickets are available, and that's because the Razorbacks have been a tournament team just once since Mike Anderson was hired to fix a program that fell into terrible shape under the watch of Stan Heath and John Pelphrey.

Heath made the tournament twice, losing in the first round both times.

Pelphrey got there once, in his first year and with Heath's players. After that he was 0-3 in the SEC Tournament, and Jeff Long turned to Anderson, who was 89-41 at UAB and made the NCAA Tournament three times. At Missouri he was 111-57 and again made the tournament three times, coming within a game of making the Final Four in 2009.

No one could have known how low the program had sunk when Anderson came in. Slowly but surely, he began to make change.

He also has graduated his players and been a great ambassador for the state.

Last season, after going to the NCAAs the previous March and going 1-1, the Hogs avoided his first losing season by finishing 16-16, and Anderson and his staff started searching for immediate and long-term help.

He's off to his best start with a 10-1 record, and the only loss was to 11-1 Minnesota -- whose only loss was to 12-1 Florida State, which is currently ranked No. 21 in the country.

On paper that all sounds great, but Sam Houston State, 9-3, is a pretty good test tonight. Then on Dec. 29, it gets serious when the Hogs host Florida in their conference opener. The Gators agreed to a delayed start so there wasn't a conflict during the Belk Bowl, when Arkansas plays Virginia Tech.

Anderson is starting three newcomers and bringing veterans Dusty Hannahs and Anton Beard off the bench. Hannahs is still the team's leading scorer.

Anderson -- who has been unfairly compared to his former coach, mentor and boss Nolan Richardson -- usually has a rhyme and a reason for everything he does, and only he knows if he will have a little fun tonight and become the first Arkansas coach to start three Pulaski County natives -- Hannahs, Beard and Daryl Macon -- for a game in the Little Rock area.

Most likely he will continue to build this team as it matures and grows. So expect Macon, Moses Kingsley, Jaylen Barford, Manny Watkins and Dustin Thomas to start.

Macon seems to have adjusted to the speed of the game and is averaging 12.9 points per game and leads the team in assists with 34.

Barford is perhaps the best athlete on the team and can get to the basket, but he's struggled with three-pointers, making seven of 27 (26 percent).

Kingsley already has 32 blocks and is averaging 8.4 rebounds per game. Thomas, who transferred from Colorado and sat out last year, is a defender in the paint.

Anderson has used an 11-man rotation. Most likely, that won't last once SEC play begins.

The most obvious improvement from last year to this year is at the free-throw line, where the Hogs are 206 of 259 for 79.5 percent. That will win you some games, and winning games is how you get into the NCAA Tournament.

Sports on 12/22/2016