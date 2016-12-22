Arkansas routs Sam Houston State, enters SEC play 11-1

— Little Rock native Daryl Macon and Moses Kingsley each scored 17 points as Arkansas cruised past Sam Houston State for a 90-56 win at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock.

The Razorbacks (11-1) will enter SEC play with just one loss for only the second time since winning the national title in the 1993-94 season. Arkansas led by 12 at halftime and stretched the lead to as much as 37 in the second half in its eighth straight win.

Macon led Arkansas in scoring for the third straight game, scoring the 17 to follow up a season-high 23 points against Texas and 15 on Tuesday against North Dakota State.

Kingsley put together his best scoring game of the season, finishing 5 of 9 from the floor, hitting 7 of 9 free throws, grabbing seven rebounds and blocking three shots. It was an encouraging sign heading into conference play for Kingsley, who was up-and-down from a scoring standpoint in nonconference play.

The Hogs’ trio Little Rock natives combined for 39. In addition to Macon’s 17, Anton Beard chipped 16 efficient points and Dusty Hannahs added six. The trio combined for five of Arkansas’ seven 3-pointers.

The Razorbacks played well defensively, especially in the first half, when they held Sam Houston State to 37.1 percent shooting while taking a 41-29 lead. The Bearkats shot just 30.7 percent for the game.

Arkansas got Kingsley involved early, going to the senior in the post repeatedly in the opening minutes. Kingsley scored nine points on six shots in the game’s first six minutes, setting the tone and heading into conference play on a positive note.

Arkansas is off until hosting Florida on Dec. 29 to open SEC play.