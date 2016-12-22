Home buying at fastest pace since early '07

WASHINGTON -- Americans bought homes in November at the fastest pace in nearly a decade. But rising mortgage rates, a deepening shortage of houses and higher prices are likely to weigh on the market next year.

The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that sales of previously owned homes rose 0.7 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.61 million. That was up from a downwardly revised 5.57 million in October and the highest since sales hit a 5.79 million pace in February 2007. Sales were up 15 percent from a year earlier.

Sales rose 8 percent in the Northeast and 1.4 percent in the South, but fell in the West and Midwest.

Home sales in Arkansas rose less than 1 percent in October compared with sales a year earlier, the Arkansas Realtors Association said. The October figures, released Friday, are the most recent available for the state. There were 2,734 homes sold in the 43-county area surveyed by the association, 15 more than in October 2015. The average sale price rose less than 1 percent to $171,008.

Sales nationally continue to chug along in the industry's quieter selling season, buoyed by consistent job gains as well as increases in consumer and business optimism reflecting expectations that President-elect Donald Trump will relax burdensome regulations. Sales tend to drop off in the winter and slow to a crawl around Christmas.

"People who had locked in their rate" followed through with their purchases in November, Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the Realtors group in Washington, told reporters as the data were released.

Fewer than 1.9 million homes were on the market, down 9 percent from a year earlier. The tight supply pushed the median price to $234,900 last month, up 6.8 percent from a year ago.

The Commerce Department reported Friday that housing starts fell 18.7 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted 1.09 million.

"We have this inventory shortage, this housing shortage, for the past five years, hurting affordability for first-time buyers," Yun said.

In a statement, Yun said existing housing supply has grown worse this year. "Rental units are also seeing this shortage," he said. "As a result, both home prices and rents continue to far outstrip incomes in much of the country."

The rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage last week rose to a 52-week high of 4.16 percent. U.S. interest rates have climbed since the Nov. 8 presidential election. Investors have bid rates higher because they expect Trump's program of tax cuts and higher spending on defense and infrastructure to strengthen economic growth and stoke inflation.

The Realtors predict that higher rates and declining affordability in many parts of the country likely will lead to only a small gain in sales of previously owned homes next year -- a 2 percent increase to about 5.52 million.

"Some prospective buyers are going to be straining to get to an affordable monthly payment with mortgage rates higher and may take a harder line on prices (or settle for less home) to make the numbers work," Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities, said in a research note.

Still, a healthy job market has given more Americans the confidence to shop for homes. Unemployment is at a nine-year low of 4.6 percent.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Wiseman of The Associated Press; by Michelle Jamrisko of Bloomberg News; and by David Smith of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Business on 12/22/2016