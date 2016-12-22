Congregant arrested in burning of church

JACKSON, Miss. -- A Mississippi man arrested in the burning of a black church that was spray-painted with the words "Vote Trump" is a member of the congregation, the church's bishop said.

Andrew McClinton, 45, of Leland, Miss., was charged Wednesday with first-degree arson of a place of worship, said Warren Strain, spokesman for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. McClinton is black.

McClinton was arrested in Greenville, where Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church was burned and vandalized Nov. 1, a week before the presidential election.

Hopewell bishop Clarence Green said McClinton is a member of the church. Green said he didn't know about the arrest until he was called by The Associated Press.

It was not immediately clear whether McClinton is represented by an attorney.

While the investigation continues, a state official said politics did not appear to be the reason for the fire.

"We do not believe it was politically motivated. There may have been some efforts to make it appear politically motivated," said Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney, who is also the state fire marshal.

After the fire, Hopewell congregants began worshipping in a chapel at predominantly white First Baptist Church of Greenville. Hopewell's Green said last month that the generosity of First Baptist demonstrates that "unlimited love" transcends social barriers. James Nichols, senior pastor at First Baptist, said the Hopewell members are welcome to stay as long as they need a home.

Rule suspended on abortion information

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- An Illinois judge has suspended a state requirement that health care providers who oppose abortion must give information or referrals to patients seeking the procedure.

Winnebago County Judge Eugene Doherty granted an injunction Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by medical providers who oppose abortion, saying they "raised a fair question as to whether their right to be free from government compelled speech is violated." The ruling applies to northern Illinois clinics that filed the lawsuit, including Aid for Women, which has centers in Chicago, Cicero and Des Plaines.

The injunction stands until the case is decided or there's a further court order. Doherty has said he anticipates the case would be appealed regardless of how he ruled.

The group filed the lawsuit against Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and the secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Profession Regulation in August after a state law was amended in July to include the new requirements. The amended law was set to take effect Jan. 1.

The medical providers asked Doherty to prevent the state from penalizing doctors and medical personnel who cite objection to abortion as the reason for not providing such information or referrals.

Suit over Nativity removal to go forward

AUSTIN, Texas -- A federal judge said that legal questions remain over whether Texas' removal of a satirical Nativity scene from the state Capitol was unlawful.

U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks is allowing a lawsuit to move forward against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and state officials after last year's removal of a holiday display that included Benjamin Franklin and George Washington.

The two Founding Fathers were gathered around a manger containing the Bill of Rights. It was created by the Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation, which promotes the separation of church and state.

Abbott criticized the exhibit as "tasteless sarcasm" and "designed to belittle and offend."

State officials had approved the exhibit before Abbott's objection. The group sued over the removal, and Sparks on Tuesday denied Texas' request to dismiss the case.

Baltimore dad guilty in hot-car death

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter for leaving his daughter in a hot car for 16 hours, causing her death.

The jury hearing the case also convicted 32-year-old Wilbert Carter on Tuesday of reckless endangerment and confining an unattended child. Circuit Judge Jeannie Hong revoked bond for Carter and ordered him held pending sentencing.

Prosecutors said Carter had been drinking on June 21, 2015, when he returned home to northeast Baltimore. They say he parked his car and left his 2½-year-old daughter, Leasia, in her car seat.

During court Monday, Carter said that he takes responsibility for his daughter's death, calling it a "horrible mistake."

Prosecutor Anne Colt Lietess says Carter left Leasia in the car knowingly while seeking out a late-night rendezvous with a female friend.

