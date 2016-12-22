Indonesian police kill 3 bomb plotters

TANGERANG, Indonesia -- Indonesian police said three suspected militants who were planning a holiday season suicide bombing were killed in a gunbattle Wednesday on the outskirts of Jakarta in the second imminent attack to be foiled in less than two weeks.

A residential neighborhood was evacuated after bombs were found in a house rented by the men. Police said they had found five low-explosive bombs made from potassium nitrate and defused three so far. Indonesia's TVOne reported numerous controlled explosions have occurred at the location.

The men planned to stage their attack on Christmas Day or New Year's Eve, said Jakarta Police Chief Mochamad Iriawan. They were to stab police officers in order to attract a crowd and then detonate bombs, he said.

The three men were killed during a confrontation with the police's anti-terror squad in a leafy residential compound in Tangerang, a Jakarta satellite city, after refusing an appeal from authorities to surrender.

National Police spokesman Rikwanto said the men threw explosives and fired guns at police. A fourth man, who was arrested in the neighborhood, had led police to the house used by the militants.

France urged to boost defense spending

PARIS -- France's military chief is urging the country's next president to ratchet up defense spending to better confront Islamic extremists and authoritarian states that increasingly rely on military muscle.

Gen. Pierre de Villiers, chief of the general staff, said in an appeal published Wednesday in the business daily newspaper Les Echos that attacks on France and other European countries in recent years showed that "peace no longer happens by itself."

He called for upgrading France's nuclear arsenals and other equipment, and boosting defense spending over the next five years to 2 percent of gross domestic product, compared with 1.77 percent currently. France had promised such an increase to NATO by 2025, but de Villiers urged a faster effort.

France's military, among Europe's biggest, is active in anti-extremist operations in Syria, Iraq and elsewhere.

ISIS targets Mosul civilians, group says

BAGHDAD -- Islamic State militants in Mosul are deliberately targeting civilians who refuse to join them as they retreat ahead of advancing Iraqi forces involved in a large-scale government operation to retake the militant-held city, an international watchdog said Wednesday.

The statement from Human Rights Watch also said that Mosul civilians increasingly were being caught in the crossfire, with at least 19 killed and dozens wounded in the period from the third week of November into the first week of December.

The New York-based group said the fatalities incurred from Islamic State mortar or sniper fire, car bombs, roadside bombings and direct attacks, as well as in airstrikes by the Iraqi forces and the U.S.-led coalition. The findings were based on interviews with more than 50 residents who had fled eastern Mosul, Human Rights Watch said.

It cited instances of Islamic State militants telling residents that those who stay behind are "unbelievers" and therefore valid targets beside the Iraqi and coalition forces. Human Rights Watch warned that targeting civilians or using them as human shields is a war crime and appealed to both sides to spare civilians.

U.S. returns Okinawa land seized in war

TOKYO -- The U.S. military announced the return to the Japanese government of the largest tract of land in more than 40 years, reducing U.S.-administered areas on the southern island of Okinawa by 17 percent.

Japan has made "sufficient progress" in the construction of helipads and roads in the area that were a condition of the return, U.S. Forces Japan said in a statement. Staging sit-down protests, residents had delayed the construction in an area that is home to endangered plants and animals.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy attended a ceremony Wednesday in Tokyo to mark the hand-over of more than about 10,000 acres, about half of the Jungle Warfare Training Center in the north of the island.

"We want to continue to strengthen our ties with the U.S.," Abe said at his official residence. "On the basis of strong trust, while maintaining deterrence, we want to bring about a reduction in the burden on Okinawa."

