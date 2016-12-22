Man dies after car hits cable barrier
An Arkansas man was killed on U.S. 71 after his vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a cable barrier, state police said.
Charles Ballegeer, 81, of Mansfield was driving a 2002 Ford north on U.S. 71 in Scott County sometime before 5 a.m. Tuesday when the vehicle ran off the road, according to a crash report.
No one else was injured in the crash, and conditions were reported as clear and dry at the time.
