Man dies after car hits cable barrier

An Arkansas man was killed on U.S. 71 after his vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a cable barrier, state police said.

Charles Ballegeer, 81, of Mansfield was driving a 2002 Ford north on U.S. 71 in Scott County sometime before 5 a.m. Tuesday when the vehicle ran off the road, according to a crash report.

No one else was injured in the crash, and conditions were reported as clear and dry at the time.

Metro on 12/22/2016