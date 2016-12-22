Man accused of killing Arkansas woman

A 51-year-old man has been arrested in the killing of an 85-year-old Sherwood woman, according to a statement released Wednesday from the Sherwood Police Department.

Sherwood police arrested Chris Anthony Arnold in the death of Maurine Jones of Sherwood, according to the release.

Police were called to an address on Shoshoni Drive around 8 a.m. Dec. 1 for a report of a person found unresponsive inside a home, a department spokesman previously said.

When officers arrived, they discovered Jones dead, police previously said.

Police charged Arnold with capital murder and possession of firearms by certain persons, according to the statement.

Arnold was listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Wednesday evening.

Jones' death was the fifth homicide of the year in Sherwood, police said.

