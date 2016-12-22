Mexican president pledges to rebuild fireworks market

TULTEPEC, Mexico — President Enrique Pena Nieto pledged on Thursday to help rebuild a fireworks market where explosions killed at least 35 people and reopen it next year, while a Roman Catholic church held funeral Masses throughout the day.

Families packed Our Lady of Loreto Catholic Church in Tultepec in Mexico State, where chain-reaction blasts destroyed the country's best-known fireworks market Tuesday. Investigators have still not announced the cause of the tragedy, which was the third explosion at the market since 2005 and cast a pall over Mexico's Christmas season.

Pena Nieto visited the injured in a hospital near Tultepec. But it was later at an anniversary ceremony for one of Mexico's independence heroes that the president spoke about the future of the San Pablito fireworks market.

"We commit to support all of the artisans, the 300 vendors from this market, to recover or to support them so that they can restart their normal activities next year and we can achieve the reconstruction of that market," Pena Nieto said.

Vendors have said that while they recognize the dangers of the fireworks market, it is their only way to make a living and they would return to work there.

Safety measures were put in place after the previous two explosions at the market but were apparently ignored.

Investigators were focusing their attention on reports that vendors displayed fireworks outside their concrete stalls in the passageways that were designed as safety buffers to prevent exactly the sort of devastating chain-reaction explosions that occurred.