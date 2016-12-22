• Singer-songwriter James Taylor has canceled a February concert in Manila, saying reports of summary executions of suspected drug offenders in the Philippines without judicial proceedings are "deeply concerning and unacceptable." Taylor sent out a message Wednesday on social media saying he had been looking forward to performing in Manila and that it saddened him to cancel the concert. He apologized to his Filipino fans and said all tickets sold for the Feb. 25 performance would be fully refunded. Taylor said scheduled concerts in Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand would not be affected. Since taking office in June, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has overseen a crackdown on illegal drugs that has left more than 6,000 people dead. Philippine government officials have defended the crackdown. While acknowledging that drug addiction is a worldwide problem that harms society, Taylor criticized the anti-drug campaign. "For a sovereign nation to prosecute and punish, under the law, those responsible for illegal trade in drugs is, of course, understandable, even commendable," Taylor tweeted. "But recent reports from the Philippines of summary executions of suspected offenders without trial or judicial process are deeply concerning and unacceptable to anyone who loves the rule of law."

• A South Dakota activist said she was "totally shocked" that she got a vote for president from the Electoral College on Monday. Faith Spotted Eagle, 68, of Lake Andes received one vote from an elector in Washington state. Spotted Eagle told The Daily Republic that the vote is a reflection of "the time that we live in." She thinks she happens "to be a door to concerns that are relevant to everybody, not just Native people." An enrolled member of the Yankton Sioux Tribe, Spotted Eagle opposes major oil pipeline projects, including the Dakota Access pipeline that has been the subject of protests. Spotted Eagle said she hopes her fellow South Dakotans will recognize the importance of protecting water sources like the Missouri River. The Standing Rock Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux are challenging federal pipeline permits at numerous water crossings. The developer of the $3.8 billion project, Energy Transfer Partners, disputes the tribes' claims and says the pipeline is safe.

