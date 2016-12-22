Home /
Little Rock police: 9-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself in forehead
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:26 a.m.
A 9-year-old boy died after he accidentally shot himself in the forehead while playing with a handgun in his home Wednesday afternoon, Little Rock police said.
Officers arrived at a residence in the 2500 block of Romine Road around 2:40 p.m. after getting a call about an accidental shooting, police said in a news release.
An 11-year-old boy told officers that he and his 9-year-old brother were home alone when his brother got out a handgun and began to play with the weapon, according to a police report.
The gun accidentally discharged while in the younger brother's possession, and the 11-year-old ran next door to ask his neighbors for help, officials said.
Police found the 9-year-old slumped over on the couch suffering from a gunshot wound to his forehead with a black handgun lying on his chest, the report said.
Officers put pressure on the wound until medical personnel arrived. The boy was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock and pronounced dead around 7:30 p.m., officials said.
KnuckleBall says... December 22, 2016 at 11:55 a.m.
Why in the world was a loaded handgun left out for kids to play with....?????????????
Retjamrivera says... December 22, 2016 at 12:44 p.m.
Why was an 11 & 9 year old left home alone?
mhck52 says... December 22, 2016 at 12:54 p.m.
Not to mention was the safety off and why no trigger lock.
Taziegurl says... December 22, 2016 at 1:03 p.m.
Not the question that's needs to be answer.. retjamrivera. 9 and 11 years old is old enough to be home alone. It's is why would a parent leave an loaded gun at home where they will find it and why was they not taught how they are not to play with an gun. They are not toddlers.
