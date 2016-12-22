Little Rock police: 9-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself in forehead

A 9-year-old boy died after he accidentally shot himself in the forehead while playing with a handgun in his home Wednesday afternoon, Little Rock police said.

Officers arrived at a residence in the 2500 block of Romine Road around 2:40 p.m. after getting a call about an accidental shooting, police said in a news release.

An 11-year-old boy told officers that he and his 9-year-old brother were home alone when his brother got out a handgun and began to play with the weapon, according to a police report.

The gun accidentally discharged while in the younger brother's possession, and the 11-year-old ran next door to ask his neighbors for help, officials said.

Police found the 9-year-old slumped over on the couch suffering from a gunshot wound to his forehead with a black handgun lying on his chest, the report said.

Officers put pressure on the wound until medical personnel arrived. The boy was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock and pronounced dead around 7:30 p.m., officials said.