Police: Out-of-state man faces charges after striking Sherwood officer with vehicle
This article was published today at 11:00 a.m.
An out-of-state man faces multiple charges after a police chase ended in a Sherwood officer struck by a vehicle and its driver shot Wednesday, according to authorities.
Jose Louis Burgos, 29, of Texas remained at a local hospital as of Thursday morning, the Sherwood Police Department said in a news release.
Burgos, who will be arraigned later in the day, is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, fleeing, third-degree domestic battery, second-degree battery and theft of property.
Police say Burgos fled in a vehicle when officers arrived to a report of a disturbance shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday at Whitewood Drive and East Woodruff Avenue.
When an officer attempted to pull him out of the vehicle on a dead-end street, Burgos drove away and his vehicle struck the officer, whose identity has not been released.
The officer then fired one shot at Burgos, who continued to drive for a short distance and was later arrested, police said.
