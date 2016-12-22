Police: Out-of-state man faces charges after striking Sherwood officer with vehicle

An out-of-state man faces multiple charges after a police chase ended in a Sherwood officer struck by a vehicle and its driver shot Wednesday, according to authorities.

Jose Louis Burgos, 29, of Texas remained at a local hospital as of Thursday morning, the Sherwood Police Department said in a news release.

Burgos, who will be arraigned later in the day, is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, fleeing, third-degree domestic battery, second-degree battery and theft of property.

Police say Burgos fled in a vehicle when officers arrived to a report of a disturbance shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday at Whitewood Drive and East Woodruff Avenue.

When an officer attempted to pull him out of the vehicle on a dead-end street, Burgos drove away and his vehicle struck the officer, whose identity has not been released.

The officer then fired one shot at Burgos, who continued to drive for a short distance and was later arrested, police said.