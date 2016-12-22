Little Rock pharmacy robbed by armed man wearing mask, disposable gloves, police say

An armed assailant wearing a mask and disposable gloves robbed a drug store in Little Rock early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

An employee at a CVS Pharmacy, located at 1122 S. University Ave., told police she was inside the business around 4:15 a.m. when a man wearing a mask and blue gloves walked in holding a black handgun with a silver tip.

The man said, "Give me all the money," and the employee placed an undisclosed amount of cash in a plastic CVS bag before he fled out of the business, she told police.

Detectives responded to the scene, and no suspect was identified on the report.