Little Rock pharmacy robbed by armed man wearing mask, disposable gloves, police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:44 a.m.
An armed assailant wearing a mask and disposable gloves robbed a drug store in Little Rock early Wednesday morning, authorities said.
An employee at a CVS Pharmacy, located at 1122 S. University Ave., told police she was inside the business around 4:15 a.m. when a man wearing a mask and blue gloves walked in holding a black handgun with a silver tip.
The man said, "Give me all the money," and the employee placed an undisclosed amount of cash in a plastic CVS bag before he fled out of the business, she told police.
Detectives responded to the scene, and no suspect was identified on the report.
Queen1976 says... December 22, 2016 at 12:32 p.m.
Oh no - wasn't this pharmacy just robbed a week or two ago? We need armed guards staking out these businesses prone to robberies.
caspertherat says... December 22, 2016 at 1:33 p.m.
No description? Guess it was that same transparent guy who did some other robberies.
